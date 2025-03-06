Here's Every US Market Car Made In Mexico, Canada, And China
With news of tariffs enacted by the Trump Administration taking over the airwaves, nearly everyone is taking stock of what products are produced in Canada, Mexico, and China, three countries at the center of what is being called a trade war. Agricultural products are a large concern as the United States, Canada, and Mexico share a lot of food. Automobiles are another large swathe of products that have the potential to be affected by tariffs, as nearly every major manufacturer has plants in different countries in North America.
It's worth taking a deeper look into where different cars are made. The ink has barely had time to dry on tariff legislation, so it's anyone's guess to see how (or if) this will impact specific car prices you see at the dealership. It still pays to be informed and knowledgeable about where your next car is coming from. Let's take a look.
Stellantis
Stellantis, the company that controls brands like Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram trucks, does a lot of its manufacturing in the United States. The Jeep Wrangler will likely stay at the Toledo, Ohio Assembly for quite some time, and the Ram 1500 is made at the Sterling Heights, Michigan Assembly. Still, the Ram 2500 and all subsequent heavy-duty Ram trucks are produced Saltillo Truck Assembly in Saltillo, Mexico. Also in Mexico, the Toluca Assembly produces the Jeep Compass and Jeep Wagoneer S.
In Canada, the Brampton Assembly in Ontario is getting retooled to open sometime this year to help with production capacity. In Windsor, Ontario, the Chrysler Pacifica and its hybrid version are produced as well as the newest generation of Dodge muscle car, the electric Dodge Charger Daytona. Stellantis also notes that these factories in Canada and Mexico produces engines, transmissions, and a number of other components that eventually go into cars and trucks assembled in the United States.
Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company, encompassing Ford and Lincoln, cater to a wide variety of markets all over the world. Logically, it would have global production facilities that help everyone in the world get a Blue Oval badged car if they want one. As for U.S. customers, the Lincoln Nautilus is assembled in Oakville, Ontario (as well as the discontinued Ford Edge).
Additionally, the Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Aviator are also assembled in Ford's Changan Ford Hangzhou plant in China. In Mexico, the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is built at the Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant. The Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant in Sonora, Mexico, is where the Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Maverick call home.
Ford is one of the few American automakers that has started selling Chinese-produced cars in the United States. While it hasn't necessarily brought prices down (a Lincoln Nautilus still has no issue eclipsing $80,000), extra production capacity for more markets around the world isn't a bad thing.
General Motors
General Motors is one of the largest automakers in the world and, like Ford, retains production facilities all over the globe to keep up with demand. For U.S. drivers, Cadillac, Chevy, GMC, and Buick fall under the GM umbrella of brands. Bowling Green, Kentucky has been the home of the Chevy Corvette for a significant portion of its production run, and there are no plans for that to change anytime soon. Even with the introduction of the hybrid Corvette E-Ray, which incorporates batteries and electric motors into the production process. The vast majority of GM vehicles for the U.S. market are built in the United States, but that doesn't tell the whole story.
GM builds the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Additionally, GM utilizes plants in Mexico for a number of different engines, transmissions and other parts. In Canada, factories are producing components for electric vehicles under GM's brands.
Toyota, Nissan, and Honda
Despite the fact it's a Japanese company, a large portion of Toyota's production line exists within North America. At Toyota Manufacturing Canada, the plant makes the Toyota RAV4, and the Lexus RX and NX, as well as the hybrid versions of those three SUVs. Toyota also has two plants in Mexico, both the Baja California and the Guanajuato plant make the Toyota Tacoma, and the subsequent hybrid version.
The main line of Honda's North American production capacity exists within the United States. That's where most of the Hondas and Acuras (including the NSX) you see driving around are produced. Honda's powersports, lawn equipment, and even aircraft divisions are all based in the U.S. Outside of the United States, however, Honda maintains some production facilities. Honda's plant in Canada helps out with Honda Civic and Honda CR-V production. In fact, the Canadian plants have made five million Civics over the years. Currently, the Honda HR-V is built in Mexico, which has a production capacity of 263,000 cars a year.
Nissan, another global company, has seen the benefits of a diversified production map. The automaker has four production plants that not only cater to the North American market, but the South American market as well, making different variations of the Frontier that the United States doesn't get. The Aguascalientes plant in Mexico makes the Nissan Sentra. Additionally, the plant produces engines for a large variety of Nissan products. Another Aguascalientes plant works on making the Nissan Versa and Nissan Kicks. The Cuernavaca plant helps out with Versa production as well.
BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and VW
Most of BMW's production capacity is located in Western Europe and China for the European and Chinese markets, with another large portion of production taking place in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Spartanburg also serves as BMW's headquarters in the States. The San Luis Potosi Plant, in Mexico, produces the iconic BMW 3-Series, the 2-Series, and the M2.
The Volkswagen Group has two production plants in Mexico. The Puebla Plant makes the Volkswagen makes the VW Jetta and Taos. The Silao Plant makes engines for other models across the lineup. Volkswagen notes that the Puebla facility is the largest car factory in the country of Mexico.
Much like its other German competitor, BMW, Mercedes-Benz is split between Western Europe, China, and the United States. It does not, however, maintain a plant in Mexico. Its factory is in Beijing, China makes the EQ-line of electric cars and the whole factory pushes out 571,000 cars a year.
Volvo, Polestar, and Tesla
Volvo, a classically Swedish company, maintains its production facility in Gothenburg, Sweden. It also produces models in three Chinese plants in Chengdu, Daqing, and Taizhou. Polestar, the EV-focused brand belonging to Volvo's parent company, Geely has factories in two countries, the United States and China. The Polestar 3 is made stateside, while the Polestar 2 and Polestar 4 are made in China.
Tesla has six factories in three countries: the United States, Germany, and China. The Gigafactories (as Tesla calls them) in California, Nevada, New York, and Texas, produce the lion's share of Teslas. The Gigafactory in Shanghai, China makes the Model 3 and Model Y. Additionally, the Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany helps out with Model Y production.
Pretty much no matter what car you buy, it will have components from all over the world involved in its production. Global-scale production helps car production remain efficient, and at a price most people can be onboard with.