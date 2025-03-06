Here's Every US Market Car Made In Mexico, Canada, And China

With news of tariffs enacted by the Trump Administration taking over the airwaves, nearly everyone is taking stock of what products are produced in Canada, Mexico, and China, three countries at the center of what is being called a trade war. Agricultural products are a large concern as the United States, Canada, and Mexico share a lot of food. Automobiles are another large swathe of products that have the potential to be affected by tariffs, as nearly every major manufacturer has plants in different countries in North America.

It's worth taking a deeper look into where different cars are made. The ink has barely had time to dry on tariff legislation, so it's anyone's guess to see how (or if) this will impact specific car prices you see at the dealership. It still pays to be informed and knowledgeable about where your next car is coming from. Let's take a look.