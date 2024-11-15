2025 Chevrolet Equinox Review: Boring In The Best Possible Way

I've been around General Motors products for a large portion of my life. The first car I was allowed to drive was a 2001 Pontiac Montana minivan; my dad's 1992 Chevy K1500 Silverado was a constant presence growing up. Just after college, I worked on the assembly line at GM's Baltimore assembly in White Marsh, Maryland and, for a brief time in 2020, I sold cars at a Chevy dealership. My current daily driver is a 2017 Chevy Cruze hatchback and my dad still texts me updates on how many miles his 1999 Chevy Tahoe has accumulated (354,000 miles and counting). Suffice to say, I have an affinity for what General Motors is up to.

You can't talk about modern General Motors in an honest capacity without at least mentioning one of its most popular products, the non-electrified version of the Chevy Equinox. When I worked at that Chevy dealership, drivers came in to buy Equinoxes, used or new, in numbers that dwarfed the more iconic cars like the Camaro or Corvette. It's one of the automaker's biggest current and historic cars. The Equinox has been around for 20 years and just entered its fourth generation for the 2025 model year. All that is to say, when the latest and greatest of GM's ever-present crossover, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS, arrived on my driveway, the stakes were high.