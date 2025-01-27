Jeep Wagoneer S First Drive: Expensive Electric SUV Upends Expectations

The electric revolution clearly posed something of a challenge for a brand with as strong an identity as Jeep. Macho-man mall crawlers lifted up on 40-inch tires and splattered with fake mud certainly don't want an EV, after all. And, frankly, neither do off-roaders worried about charging infrastructure and range anxiety on the way to, and while out, exploring their favorite terrain.

Advertisement

But even if the image of crazy built Wranglers and Gladiators comes to mind while envisioning a modern Jeep, the Stellantis subsidiary makes a killing selling commuter SUVs, too, and more recently, the ultra-luxury Grand Wagoneer. Now, Jeep's first full EV arrives late to the game and is not a hardcore 4x4, but rather a thoughtfully-crafted crossover banking on some lingering historical recognition of the Wagoneer nameplate.