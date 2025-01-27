Jeep Wagoneer S First Drive: Expensive Electric SUV Upends Expectations
The electric revolution clearly posed something of a challenge for a brand with as strong an identity as Jeep. Macho-man mall crawlers lifted up on 40-inch tires and splattered with fake mud certainly don't want an EV, after all. And, frankly, neither do off-roaders worried about charging infrastructure and range anxiety on the way to, and while out, exploring their favorite terrain.
But even if the image of crazy built Wranglers and Gladiators comes to mind while envisioning a modern Jeep, the Stellantis subsidiary makes a killing selling commuter SUVs, too, and more recently, the ultra-luxury Grand Wagoneer. Now, Jeep's first full EV arrives late to the game and is not a hardcore 4x4, but rather a thoughtfully-crafted crossover banking on some lingering historical recognition of the Wagoneer nameplate.
Pleasantly surprised in person
Jeep recently held a Wagoneer S media program in the windswept dry desert of Southern California, after being focused to relocate the drive due to wildfire. As gale-force gusts blew up clouds of dust in January, I struggled to miss the writing on the wall: namely, this stark reminder that climate change dictates a shift toward (hopefully) more sustainable EV production.
But first, Jeep showed off the new Wagoneer S on the immaculately manicured lawns of the Park Hyatt Aviara resort. Smaller than I anticipated, the little crossover's sizing more nearly matches a Chevrolet Equinox EV or the Kia/Hyundai EV6/Ioniq siblings. Yet the raked windshield and profile almost look more Range Rover-esque, too.
Aero clearly played a big role in helping this Stellantis EV reach the almost mandatory 300-mile range minimum, but definitely plays tricks on the eye. That squared rear end actually uses a surprisingly large rear wing, while the rear glass and roofline slope down at the same ideal aero angle as most modern sport-coupe SUVs and sedans.
Premium materials, at least on the interior
The Wagoneer S barely triples a triple-digit range, though, and the official EPA estimate wound up at 303 miles from a 100.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Using the shared STLA Large platform–which can house ICE, hybrid, or full EV powertrains–possibly resulted in mid-tier mileage despite the aggressive aero efforts. Yet the roomy interior with familiar Stellantis layouts nonetheless imparts a decidedly premium touch to this Jeep.
Specifically, a reduction of glossy piano black plastic in favor of textured trims and recycled materials—zero leather here, and the hippies cheered—definitely helps. Or, at least, on the inside. The exterior's wing and extensive lower cladding using the glossy black, on the other hand, immediately sent me into mental hysterics imagining filth accumulating on the first sojourn off-road, or through a puddle, or in the snow, or on just a dusty day around San Diego when the wind kicks up palm fronds and desert succulents alike.
Determined to explore the Jeep-ness
And I planned to take the Wagoneer S off the beaten path, even if Jeep's planned drive route only included on-road, um, roads. But before engaging in any such journalistically mandated shenanigans, I first needed to adapt to driving the Wagoneer S—or, more accurately, gauge how much in the way of adaptation this EV demands. The answer: Not much! I fit quite well, with tons of leg and headroom, plus one of the most massively adjustable two-spoke "squircle" steering wheels in the known universe.
I do hate gear selector knobs, though, even if I must admit the Wagoneer S's provide positive engagement and somewhat pleasing textures as I thunked all the way over clockwise to "D" (for drive). The little drive mode selector toggle also required a bit of attention, since the small red light pales out in any glaring sunlight.
Five screens measuring almost 55 inches
Meanwhile, the Wagoneer S might attract consumers with the stunning claim of housing nearly 55 inches of total diagonal measurements, but that's a whole lotta screen to grok. Counting up the gauges (configurable), infotainment (typical), climate control (retractable), passenger screen (never worked), and digital rearview mirror (helpful), I believe the total number very nearly matches the number of physical switches on the dash (for headlights, volume, media scrolling, drive mode, dimmer, and frunk).
The computerized driving experience runs counter to Jeep's attempt to reduce the activation energy of switching from an ICE to EV lifestyle, in my mind. Then there was how the gauge cluster tended to struggle while keeping up with map refresh when in navigation mode, so I mostly switched over to a simpler readout via buttons on the steering wheel. These early cars–technically model year 2024 for the very first Launch Editions, and 2025 for later trims–may need some ironing out. A forthcoming Trailhawk version may or may not ramp up the Jeepness, too, but more on that later.
Drive modes to play with
Most importantly, the Wagoneer S's drive modes present something of an interesting quandary. On one hand, I enjoyed Sport because of the instantaneously available torque that makes driving any EV fun. With the ESC turned down, the Wagoneer S will do a four-wheel rolling burnout off the line. Mechanical brakes, rather than brake-by-wire, help to ameliorate my concerns about software glitches leading to brake failure, but also let me step on the brake and "gas" simultaneously, feel the power well up, and then do a true launch.
Sport mode's steering also prioritizes the centering weight that manufacturers seem to think consumers equate with "sporty" driving. Unfortunately, though, the steering wheel then lightens up noticeably once the road starts curving at all, bordering on a twitchy nature. Some torque steer still comes through, too, despite Sport's 20/80 front-to-rear torque split, as the throttle response also becomes sensitive enough that my foot got tired from gingerly holding steady speeds.
Nothing is fast anymore
Jeep reps on hand repeatedly emphasized the giggle fits that a 3.4 second (claimed) 0-60 mph time brings out. I believe that stat, but sadly must report that when a commuter EV can crack four seconds, nothing feels fast anymore. It's a shame, too, because even if the more traditional Jeep minds prioritize straightline (read: boring) speed, this Wagoneer S actually handles quite well.
The low-slung center of gravity probably helps most—since low rolling resistance Falken tires undoubtedly don't—but steel spring suspension rather than airbags also allows for just the right amount of body roll. I loaded up the fronts for turn in, then found a bit more rear grip through balanced cornering, and then squatted to silently whip back out onto straightaways. These San Diego canyons never knew—nor heard—what hit 'em, and the Wagoneer S even showed enough nimbleness to reset briefly between tight transitions.
An electric crossover in the dirt
After some fun canyon goofing in Sport mode, I noticed an ungated stretch of gravel off to the southeast. Sorry, boss, I might make a Jeep rep mad but somebody's gotta do it. After stopping for some pics—the job, ugh—I switched into Sand mode and made sure the ESC turned off, then proceeded, admittedly a little slowly at first, over some ruts and off-camber portions. The big wheels, mid-profile tires without a ton of tread, and suspension all struggled a bit, as I hit full droop a few times and clonked through several compressions.
Then, on a smoother portion of dirt mixed with gravel, I tried to sling around sideways, first through throttle oversteer and then just simple momentum drifts. The ESC repeatedly tried to allow some silliness, then cut in to ruin the fun. Typical EV behavior, since electric motors will spin up to infinity in a microsecond given the chance. Oh well. Back out to asphalt, at least before I tear a sidewall anyhow.
Eco mode for the win
The rest of the drive day mostly solidified the almost heretical impression that I enjoyed the Wagoneer S the very most in Eco mode. Eco dulls down the steering, which usually ruins life, but in this case helps to even out the moment where on-center gives way to cornering weight. The throttle response similarly calmed down, and I turned on one-pedal driving via a couple of taps into the infotainment screen. Plenty of pep still lurked beneath the surface, just deeper down into the go pedal's travel now. Here, at last, the EV lifestyle of hypermiling and maxing range came to the fore of my mind grapes.
Of course, the whole point of Jeep's first EV is to make that jump to an Eco mindset a little less intimidating. Hence why the Wagoneer S straddles a happy medium between performance, luxury, and daily utility. Quick enough for just about any scenario, massaging seats for driver and passenger, a large trunk made even larger by folding down the back seats, and even a frunk all contribute to the overall experience.
Then again, the latter only opens via a strap pull or button push inside the cabin, not via the key, and the weirdly-placed electronic door opening buttons lack any semblance of ergonomic consideration.
2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Verdict
That happy medium would undoubtedly be happier if the Wagoneer S arrived more competitively priced, too. The Trailhawk should ramp up any perceived Jeep spirit, but I truly believe the smart move would've been to announce lower trim pricing now rather than later (presumably after hooking the eager first EV buyers).
Because, once the Wagoneer S moves past the hefty $71,995 (plus destination) Launch Edition upcharge, this little electric crossover should occupy something of a unique slice of the market: more luxurious than an Equinox or Hyundai/Kia, a little smaller than a Polestar 3, and thankfully anything but a Tesla.
For even money, I'd take the Polestar, and I struggle to imagine skipping over a Lucid Air Pure at this sticker, too—even if (gasp!) it's a sedan (the horror!). But, if and when a base Wagoneer S EV drops down into the high-40s (non-Launch Edition pricing is yet to be confirmed), then a serious competition will emerge. A competition which Jeep seems intent on winning, if the Wagoneer's current recipe can hold true at a tastier pricing tier.