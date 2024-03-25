These 4 New Jeep Safari 2024 Concepts Run From Retro To Outright Rude
In Moab, Utah, from March 23 to 31, Jeep is once again holding its Easter Jeep Safari event. Easter has always been the time of year when Jeep shows off whatever wacky concepts it's working on, and the 58th annual event is no different. For this year, Jeep brought out four concepts: the Low Down, the Willys Dispatcher, the High Top, and the Vacationeer.
Starting from the least crazy, the Willys Dispatcher has the bones of a Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and is supposed to call to mind the first generation of Jeeps meant for regular people who weren't in service in the European of Pacific Theaters of World War II. The powertrain is the same: a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor that outputs a combined 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.
The body and aesthetics, however, are a different story. The paint is a color that Jeep is calling Element 115 Green, and the steelie-inspired wheels are 1950s cream-colored. The inside is saddle leather and cloth seats. To further give it a retro look, the headrests were removed because why not? It's a convertible with only the slightest impression of a conventional "roof." A huge embossed "Willys" logo on the hood completes the Jeep's classic vibe.
The Vacationeer and the High Top
Next is the Vacationeer. It's based on the Grand Wagoneer, only with a fairly substantial lift and the obligatory 35-inch tires. It sports a number of skid plates underneath for overlanding aptitude. But the centerpiece is the huge rooftop tent supplied by RedTail Overland, called the Skyloft. The interior temperature is adjustable (because, of course, it is), and can fit up to two people. It's powered by the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine that makes 510 horsepower (the same engine that will feature in the upcoming new Dodge Charger), and it's finished in a color called "Spearminted." A rooftop tent on a luxury SUV isn't that unusual, but in this case, the factory roof of the Grand Wagoneer has been removed, making Vacationeer essentially a two-story camping spot.
The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top concept is fitted with 40-inch tires and an adjustable air suspension system. According to a Jeep press release, it was made to show the Gladiator's off-road credibility. It sports a "Ginger Snap" paint scheme and the tried and true Pentastar 3.6-liter V6.
The Jeep Low Down
Lastly, the Jeep Low Down Concept takes the cake for the most insane Jeep the automaker will show off. It's powered by the soon-to-be departed 392 V8 and is based on the Wrangler Rubicon 392. It has 42-inch tires on 20-inch wheels and is completely absurd, whatever angle you look at it. To make matters weirder, there's a clear cover on the hood so you can see the engine. Plus, there's no infotainment system to speak of. Jeep exterior designer Chris Piscitelli points out, there's a two-mode exhaust that can be set to "loud and entirely obnoxious: that's all the entertainment you need in this one." That's about as unambiguous of a reason you can have.
There's little chance the Jeep-buying public will see cars like the four Easter Safari concepts hit dealership lots anytime soon, and the event really acts as a testing ground for both Jeep engineers and the Jeep Performance Parts division. That said, it's hard not to get at least a little excited to see goofy factory Jeeps with wild (and in some cases impractical) modifications thrashing about the desert.