These 4 New Jeep Safari 2024 Concepts Run From Retro To Outright Rude

In Moab, Utah, from March 23 to 31, Jeep is once again holding its Easter Jeep Safari event. Easter has always been the time of year when Jeep shows off whatever wacky concepts it's working on, and the 58th annual event is no different. For this year, Jeep brought out four concepts: the Low Down, the Willys Dispatcher, the High Top, and the Vacationeer.

Jeep

Starting from the least crazy, the Willys Dispatcher has the bones of a Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and is supposed to call to mind the first generation of Jeeps meant for regular people who weren't in service in the European of Pacific Theaters of World War II. The powertrain is the same: a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor that outputs a combined 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

The body and aesthetics, however, are a different story. The paint is a color that Jeep is calling Element 115 Green, and the steelie-inspired wheels are 1950s cream-colored. The inside is saddle leather and cloth seats. To further give it a retro look, the headrests were removed because why not? It's a convertible with only the slightest impression of a conventional "roof." A huge embossed "Willys" logo on the hood completes the Jeep's classic vibe.