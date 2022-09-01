Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It

The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.

Like peanut butter and jelly go together, it's only reasonable that Chrysler/Stellantis would consider shoving a Hellcat motor into a Jeep. And they did, with the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk. It became the fire-breathing monster sport-utility vehicle every Jeep enthusiast never knew they needed. For a brief time, it was one of the fastest SUVs in the world, and fans were elated.

And that might have been that, until another, wilder vehicle was made: the Jeep Wrangler Trailcat. But the world was not ready for it, and this beast, deemed too dangerous, was sealed away forever.