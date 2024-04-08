Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: 3-Row Electric SUV Blends In Too Well

Park the EQB 350 4MATIC in a lineup of Mercedes-Benz's EVs, and people would be forgiven for assuming a gas SUV had snuck in among the electric vehicles. Angular, where its brethren are curvaceous, it's the cheapest all-electric model in the automaker's U.S. range, though "cheap" is, of course, relative.

The design disparity is down to the EQB's duality of drivetrains: it was first offered in internal combustion form as the GLB. It's not an unusual strategy among car companies, though for Mercedes, it's atypical. With automakers pushing to get more EVs onto dealership forecourts, shared platforms can be a time-saving advantage compared to developing electric-only architectures.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

On the flip side, critics argue that you simply can't get the most efficient, effective EV on a jack-of-all-trades platform. And, when you're paying upward of $53k for an EQB, it's not asking too much to demand more than just a gas SUV reworked as an electric one.