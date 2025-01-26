3 Of The Coolest Features Of The 2025 Jeep Compass
When people go looking to buy a new car, very rarely does the conversation start and stop with how reliably that vehicle will be able to get them from one place to another for a long time. As the automobile has evolved, every car company has been trying to find new ways to dazzle the consumer with technological innovations that make it more comfortable, more entertaining, and safer. Sometimes, they're just plain unnecessary. To justify the outrageous cost of a new vehicle, it needs a wow factor, even for those that are priced at the low end of the spectrum for a particular automaker. Such is the case with the 2025 Jeep Compass.
With a starting price of $25,900, the latest model of the Jeep SUV is the least expensive option from the company. That is a decent price for a new vehicle, but there are cheaper vehicles out there on the market if you want to spend the time looking for them. It is Jeep's job to keep you interested by showing how much bang for your buck you would be getting with a 2025 Jeep Compass. Quite frankly, there is a lot of cool stuff that the latest edition of the SUV has to offer, whether it be as a standard feature or an upgraded option. If the Jeep Compass has caught your eye, we are going to look at three different features that would certainly make any prospective buyer give it some serious consideration.
Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection
Modern technological advancements have made vehicles a lot safer for occupants as well as the people outside of it. We have seen this with features like blind spot monitoring to alert you of a vehicle if you are trying to change lanes or active lane management to keep the driver alerted to any accidental drifts that may occur while driving. In fact, both of these are options for the 2025 Jeep Compass, but the real gem here is the pedestrian and cyclist detection.
One of the more unpredictable elements of being on the road is encountering a pedestrian or a bicyclist. These are much smaller elements surrounded by gigantic metal machines, and they do not always abide by the conventions of the road. Whether you are making a turn and a person decides to cross the intersection or someone just runs out in the middle of the street for seemingly no reason, you might not notice that the person is there before it is too late. Well, the 2025 Compass is able to detect these elements on the street for you thanks to sensors located at the front of the vehicle. It will alert you of their presence, but if that alert is not enough to catch your attention, it will automatically apply the brakes in order to not hit the person. This is a feature that can be turned off through your main center console if the idea of automatic braking worries you.
Drowsy Driver Detection
Not everyone should be behind the wheel of a car. Even if you are a very good driver with a spotless record of 20 years, there are times when you may not be in the right headspace to drive, which can be incredibly unsafe for yourself and everyone else around you. You could be experiencing anger, anxiety, or sadness — or you could be intoxicated, which is against the law. Unless you are a frequent long-haul driver, one state we do not often acknowledge is tiredness. If you are drowsy behind the wheel, accidents can happen, and Jeep knows this, which is why it has installed a Drowsy Driver Detection feature into the 2025 Compass.
This is a feature that works in conjunction with the Compass' active lane management feature. The SUV is able to sense your typical driving patterns and how much you typically drift into another lane. It measures this in seven-minute chunks, and if it finds your driving pattern to be unusual, the Compass will alert you with an audible signal and a warning icon on your instrument panel that you may be too tired to drive and should pull over. The instrument panel icon is in the shape of a hot cup of coffee, indicating that maybe some caffeine might help. People don't always pull over when they're tired, but the 2025 Jeep Compass wants to keep you safe. If the alerts irritate you, you can turn this feature off as well.
Many ways to charge
If there is one thing people want inside their vehicles, it is a place to charge their smartphones or other devices. We are so dependent on these devices all day, every day that being able to charge them while driving from one place to another is something we cannot get enough of. For the 2025 Jeep Compass, the company has really pulled out all the stops, making sure that your device is going to get charged no matter what device you have.
In the center console between the two front seats of the Compass, there are three different options for charging. The first is a wireless charging system, where you can just lay your smartphone down on top of it, and it will charge if it is capable. If you would rather use a cord though, this little charging station has two ports for you to use. One of them is a USB-A port, and the other is a USB-C, giving you plug-in options for whatever device you have. These plugs also serve to connect your smartphone to your SUV's system if you do not want to do that through Bluetooth.
That is what comes standard for the 2025 Jeep Compass. However, there is a way to get even more charging opportunities. The Elite Interior Group High Altitude package gives you the ability to add a USB-A and USB-C port for the rear seats to use as well. These are charging-only ports, so you don't need to worry about your child's YouTube taking over the Compass' stereo system.