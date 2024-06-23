Here's Why Ford Discontinued The Edge

Ford is one of the most trusted brands in the automotive industry, offering countless cars, trucks, and SUVs to get you where you need to go. However, out of all those options, one that has withstood the test of time was the Ford Edge.

Introduced in 2007, the Ford Edge is a mid-size crossover SUV that saw incredibly early success. It offers a bit more space than your standard SUV and always offered a smooth ride, making it near-perfect for the average family. The 2008 Edge is still one of the cheapest yet reliable Fords you can get today. Over the years, the Edge saw plenty of iterations, including the 2021 which followed the Mustang Mach-E with a huge dash tech upgrade, and the Edge L, one of the coolest Ford models you can't buy in America. But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and that's the case with the Ford Edge.

It all came to an end for the Ford Edge with the 2023 model year, as Ford announced the discontinuation of the crossover SUV. But why would the American manufacturer put an end to the Edge, especially after its proven success in the automotive market? Well, it boils down to two things: a shift in the industry and the rise of electric vehicles.