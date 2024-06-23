Here's Why Ford Discontinued The Edge
Ford is one of the most trusted brands in the automotive industry, offering countless cars, trucks, and SUVs to get you where you need to go. However, out of all those options, one that has withstood the test of time was the Ford Edge.
Introduced in 2007, the Ford Edge is a mid-size crossover SUV that saw incredibly early success. It offers a bit more space than your standard SUV and always offered a smooth ride, making it near-perfect for the average family. The 2008 Edge is still one of the cheapest yet reliable Fords you can get today. Over the years, the Edge saw plenty of iterations, including the 2021 which followed the Mustang Mach-E with a huge dash tech upgrade, and the Edge L, one of the coolest Ford models you can't buy in America. But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and that's the case with the Ford Edge.
It all came to an end for the Ford Edge with the 2023 model year, as Ford announced the discontinuation of the crossover SUV. But why would the American manufacturer put an end to the Edge, especially after its proven success in the automotive market? Well, it boils down to two things: a shift in the industry and the rise of electric vehicles.
Move aside, Edge
Times are changing in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles are on the rise, and every major manufacturer is taking steps toward reaching overall carbon neutrality. Unfortunately, that means some car models have reached the end of their run, especially ones that struggled to retain a consistent identity within the market, like the Ford Edge.
Simply put, Ford wants to make more electric vehicles, and the best way to do so is to convert some of its established factories into EV assembly lines. Unfortunately for the Edge, the Oakville Assembly Plant is one of the company's top priorities to make that transition. The factory, located in Ontario, Canada, has been the birthplace of every American Ford Edge since the mid-size SUV began production in 2006. Ford will convert the Oakville Assembly into an EV facility, meaning the Edge will see an early retirement to divert more resources toward younger, hotter electric vehicles.
Although the news will hurt any Edge fans out there, they may take solace in knowing it isn't the only car on the chopping block. The Ford Escape and Transit Connect will also be discontinued as Ford makes more room for investment in EVs. While the Edge is done after the 2023 model year, all three models will exit the market by 2025.