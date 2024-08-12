2025 GMC Terrain Taps Truck Style But It's The Inside That's Special

If you take a look at the list of the top most sold cars in the U.S., you will notice a peculiar pattern. In the 2023 list, for example, the top three spots are taken by large, gas-guzzling trucks like the Ford F Series trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado, and the Ram Pickup. Given that the cumulative sales figures of these vehicles go well past the million mark, these vehicles are — quite literally — flying off showrooms across the U.S. Interestingly, despite the sheer dominance of these full-sized pickup trucks in the U.S. manufacturers haven't entirely given up trying their luck with other product segments.

Take General Motors, for example, which has been paying attention to the crossover/compact SUV segment for several years. By the dawn of the 2010s, this focus resulted in the arrival of vehicles like the GMC Terrain and the Chevrolet Equinox. These vehicles have had reasonable success in the U.S. In the case of the GMC Terrain, since its 2010 introduction, it has been through two generations of cars and a series of product updates. After the second-generation GMC Terrain landed in 2017, the Terrain received only a single design refresh in 2022.

Two years on, General Motors has finally taken covers off 2025 GMC Terrain with a bunch of much needed design and feature upgrades.