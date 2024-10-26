2025 Infiniti QX60 Review: Style And Smooth Ride, Just Don't Put Your Foot Down

Is the 2025 Infiniti QX60 a risk-taker or playing it safe? Somehow, the luxury three-row SUV manages a foot on both sides of the line. There may be no futuristic electrification here, but Infiniti gambles on some homegrown engine tech to skip what — for many shoppers in the segment — is expected under the hood.

While you'd need eagle eyes to spot the year-on-year changes from the outside, under the sheet metal there's one big difference for this 2025 QX60. Gone is the old 3.5-liter V6 with its 295 horsepower; in its place, Infiniti drops in a smaller, four-cylinder engine. The argument is that, thanks to some cunning variable compression tech, a smaller gas engine can deliver on both power and economy.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

2025 QX60 ownership kicks off at $50,200 (plus $1,350 plus destination) for the Pure FWD trim; adding all-wheel drive is $2,000 more. The Luxe — like the example shown here — starts at $56,800, while Sensory is from $59,100 (both plus destination). The top Autograph trim is $66,150 before destination, and comes with AWD as standard.

