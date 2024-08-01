2024 Infiniti QX55 Review: Design But No Drama

Style sells, but the 2024 Infiniti QX55 is counting on more than just sleek design to carve out a spot in the lucrative compact luxury SUV category. With a trick turbocharged engine claiming to deliver on both performance and frugality, Infiniti's swooping four-door promises the best of both worlds.

Pricing kicks off at $50,150 for the QX55 Luxe, rising to $55,100 for the Essential trim, and then $58,650 for the top-spec Sensory (all plus $1,195 destination). That's a simplified trim walk compared to the QX50 that this crossover is based on — and which starts from $41,000 plus destination) — plus Infiniti makes things like AWD standard.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

LED lights, a power tailgate, and leather seats also come as standard across the board for this style-focused model, then, along with 20-inch wheels. On paper, the QX55 checks off plenty of boxes. The big question is whether Infiniti's overall package lives up to the ambitious billing.