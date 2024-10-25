Every Lexus SUV You Can Buy In 2024 Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive
Lexus has one of the richest SUV portfolios in the luxury segment. Want fuel-efficient and stylish urban crossovers? There are a few on offer. Or, maybe you fancy a three-row SUV to accommodate all your family in comfort — there is also a Lexus for that. Even off-road aficionados can enjoy Lexus-level opulence while wandering the most remote places. The best part is that you can trust all these SUVs to be durable and reliable. The Japanese premium brand has again topped its rivals on the 2024 J.D. Power Dependability Study, showing that luxury and reliability can go hand-in-hand, for a cost.
Whether you fancy a new SUV or just want to know more about Lexus' offerings, this piece runs down each of the brand's SUVs currently available, starting with the cheapest and ending with the most expensive one. Of course, SlashGear goes deeper and provides detailed information about each model.
2025 Lexus UX Hybrid ($37,515)
The UX Hybrid is the cheapest entry point into owning a Lexus, and that includes the brand's SUVs and sedans. Initially, it was offered as a gas-only model — the UX 200. In 2022, SlashGear tested that car and found it was lacking in terms of performance, with its 169-horsepower 2.0-liter gas engine struggling to keep the crossover going. However, Lexus rectified that with a more powerful 181-horsepower hybrid powertrain in the 2024 UX 250h, which rose to 196 horsepower in the 2025 model.
Now called the UX 300h, the compact crossover runs on a 2.0-liter hybrid with CVT and optional electric motors on the back axle for all-wheel-drive. The system propels the UX to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. This sure doesn't sound fast, but keep in mind that the UX 300h delivers a 43-mpg combined fuel economy, which is one of the best in the category.
Furthermore, the new model gets Lexus' latest infotainment interface, which is miles ahead of the one SlashGear encountered in the UX 200. You still won't be able to comfortably fit your family, although the materials are good. Equipment is generous even in the base model, with standard dual-zone climate, eight-way powered-adjustable front seats, 18-inch rims, Bi-LED headlights, an 8-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 safety suite.
2025 Lexus NX ($41,990)
For less than $4,000 extra, the 2025 NX is a far more attractive proposition than the UX. It's more spacious inside, with comfortable accommodation for adults in both rows and a large cargo area. You can also expect a step-up in interior quality, and a quieter, more comfortable ride.
Unfortunately, you'll visit the pump more often with the base NX 250, which has a combined fuel economy of 28 mpg. You'd think it's a worthy trade-off, but the engine is a rather dull 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces only 203 horsepower. 0-60 takes a leisurely 8.2 seconds on the FWD model with the standard 8-speed automatic. Thus, we'd highly recommend going for the $45,750 NX 350. It comes with standard AWD and a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 275 horsepower. 0-60 in the NX 350 takes 6.6 seconds, and fuel economy is rated at 24 mpg combined.
As standard equipment in the NX 250, you get dual-zone climate, 9.8-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-way powered-adjustable front seats, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, 18-inch rims, power liftgate, and the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 safety suite.
2025 Lexus NX Hybrid ($46,300)
For essentially the same money as the NX 350, you can get the far more economical NX 350h hybrid. According to Lexus, the electrified NX has an excellent fuel economy of 39 mpg, so it's quite a sizeable difference. Still, although the nomenclature on both models is similar, the NX 350h has only 240 horses to play with and gets to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. It also comes exclusively with a CVT, not a regular automatic.
Still, as colleague Chris Davies learned in our 2024 Lexus NX 350h review, the electrified crossover is zippy around town, with enough performance to keep you with traffic. Of course, sporty drivers will find themselves underwhelmed, but we guess nobody buys a Lexus hybrid for twisty-road shenanigans. Lexus knows this and doesn't offer an F Sport variant of the NX 350h. Therefore, apart from the base model, you get the Premium and Luxury trims.
The NX 350h Premium would be our pick of the bunch, as it adds helpful niceties, like heated and ventilated front seats with memory function, power liftgate with kick sensor, Lexus memory system, and the option to upgrade to the larger 14-inch touchscreen in the middle.
2024 Lexus RX ($49,950)
The RX is the best-selling Lexus vehicle, and looking at the base version, it's easy to see why. At $50K, it's one of the cheapest luxury crossovers on the market, yet it also comes with generous equipment. The Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 safety suite is standard in the entry-level model, and so are a Smart Access key with Start/Stop ignition, multi-zone climate, 8-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, 19-inch rims, and 9.8-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
On the powertrain front, the base RX 350 is equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the front wheels. For $1,600 extra, though, you can have all-wheel-drive, which you should definitely check when buying an RX. Not only does it enhance the driving experience, but cuts the 0-60 time from 7.6 to 7.2 seconds. Moreover, at 24 mpg combined, the RX 350 AWD is only 1 mpg worse than the front-wheel-drive model.
2024 Lexus RX Hybrid ($52,100)
If saving money on gas is your primary concern, then the hybrid RX 350h is a far better choice than the turbocharged RX 350. Packing a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine with front and rear electric motors, the hybrid RX produces only 246 horsepower but returns an excellent 36 mpg combined. This would make it one of the most economical luxury crossovers to run, but also a fairly quick one, with 60 mph arriving in 7.4 seconds.
You'll need to be okay with the e-CVT transmission, though, which somehow dulls the driving experience. Not that anyone buying an RX 350h expects anything sporty, despite the fact that the dashboard wraps around the driver "cockpit style." This is a quiet, comfortable, and unassuming luxury crossover that pampers you, rather than excites you.
The interior amenities only emphasize that notion. The cabin is very spacious. You will also be sitting on comfortable seats, surrounded by high-quality materials and standard ambient lighting. Choose the $61,230 RX 350h Luxury trim, and you'll even get heated and ventilated rear seats, 10-way adjustable front seats, Ultrasuede fabrics, a huge 14-inch touchscreen in the middle, perforated semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, and thematic ambient illumination.
2024 Lexus TX ($55,050)
The Lexus TX follows in the footsteps of the unsuccessful RX-L as the company's new three-row crossover. Unlike its predecessor, though, it sits on the same front-wheel-drive platform as the Toyota Grand Highlander, so it's designed with three rows in mind from the get-go. As a result, it's one of the most spacious three-row SUVs, with ample room in all three rows, and even for some cargo.
Lexus also did a tremendous job differentiating the TX from the Grand Highlander, providing the passengers with a buttery-smooth, quiet ride. The cabin features high-quality materials, and the base 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 275 horsepower with 8-speed automatic operates smoothly. As expected, the TX is devoid of any sort of fun, but that's to be expected. Thus, overall, it's safe to say the 2024 Lexus TX 350 gets right what the RX-L got wrong.
Like with most Lexus vehicles, equipment is generous even in the base TX 350 model. It comes with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 safety suite, 60/40 reclining/folding second row, 50/50 power-reclining third row, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate, Smart Access key with Start/Stop ignition, 8-way power-adjustable and heated front seats, power liftgate with kick sensor, Bi-LED headlights, 12-inch multi-spoke rims, and a standard 14-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. AWD is also available for $1,600.
2024 Lexus RZ ($55,175)
With all the hybrid models Lexus currently offers, it's easy to forget that the company also has an all-electric crossover in its portfolio. As you'd expect from a Lexus vehicle, the RZ is super refined, but it stumbles where it matters. For EVs, that's range, and with 266 miles in the regular RZ 300e, Lexus' first EV effort is far from competitive. Also, forget about that exhilarating EV acceleration. The RZ 300e has a 201-horsepower electric motor on the front axle, which provides a 0-60 mph acceleration of 7.4 seconds.
Opting for the more expensive RZ 450e brings AWD, with an additional 107-hp electric motor on the rear axle. Reaching 60 mph in this model takes only 5 seconds, so you'd think it's a far more attractive proposition. Unfortunately, range takes a big hit, because the RZ 450e has an even smaller battery (71.4 kWh vs. 72.8 kWh). With the base 18-inch wheels, you can travel 220 miles before panic mode kicks in, and with the 20-inch wheels that drops to only 196 miles. To make things worse, the Lexus RZ can only be topped up at up to 150 kW. It's a shame because the RZ is otherwise an excellent vehicle, with a spacious cabin, luxury-level refinement, tech-rich interior with quality materials, and generous standard equipment.
2025 Lexus NX Plug-In Hybrid EV ($62,415)
Lexus' EV offering might be lacking in important aspects, but the brand's plug-in hybrid offerings are among the best in the industry. Case in point is the 2025 NX Plug-In Hybrid, which combined a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine (181 horsepower) with front/rear electric motors and a sizeable 18.1-kWh battery. With 304 horsepower, the NX PHEV is the most powerful in the range, sprinting to 60 mph in just 6 seconds. It also has a useful electric-only range of 37 miles. Unlike other PHEVs, the NX will be fuel efficient even after the battery is depleted, with Lexus promising 36 mpg combined.
Crucially, this fuel-efficient crossover provides a smooth, refined ride, a sizeable cargo area, and a high-quality interior. The 2024 Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport Handling we tested earlier this year also handles corners really well and looks sharper, too. The finicky, touch-sensitive steering wheel controls might get on your nerves occasionally, but otherwise, the NX is good to drive. Although expensive, the base NX PHEV is well-equipped, too, with niceties like black open-pore wood trim, 8-way adjustable memory seats with 4-way adjustable lumbar support, heated/ventilated front seats, triple-beam headlights, and huge 14-inch touchscreen infotainment.
2024 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance ($64,100)
The RX is no longer offered with a smooth V6. However, that didn't stop Lexus from pushing the performance envelope further. In the latest model, the RX also comes with a performance-oriented hybrid, available exclusively with the F Sport Performance Package. The RX 500h combines the 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the base model with front/rear electric motors, resulting in 366 horsepower and a massive 406 lb-ft of torque available between 2,000-3,000 rpm.
But the improvements over other versions don't end there. The RX 500h comes with a, wait for this, six-speed automatic. No CVT this time! It also has a specially-tuned Direct4 AWD system, dynamic rear steering, and F Sport suspension. As a result, it gets to 60 in just 5.9 seconds and handles corners better than any RX to date. Unfortunately, as SlashGear's Michael Teo Van Runkle found when he drove the 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance, the price is too high for the performance offered. At almost $65,000, the most powerful RX enters Porsche Macan territory. Sure, the TX 500h is a hybrid, but with a rating of 27 mpg combined, not a particularly efficient one.
2024 Lexus GX ($64,250)
Although it's showed its age in many areas, the Lexus GX remains a favorite among the overlanding crowd. Luxurious, yet built like a brick, the GX proved that you can have the best of both worlds. For 2024, the three-row GX 550 arrives as a brand-new model, sitting on a more advanced platform and driven by a more potent engine. To the dismay of enthusiasts, Lexus replaced the good ole' 4.6-liter V8 with a 3.4-liter, twin-turbo V6. Still, the new engine produces 349 horsepower and an Earth-spinning 479 lb-ft of torque, making the V8 look quite underpowered. It's even mated to a 10-speed automatic.
But the upgrades didn't stop there. The 2024 Lexus GX brings seriously impressive off-road capability, with full-time four-wheel-drive and locking center diff. Still, there is an even more aggressive off-road variant, called the five-seat GX 550 Overtrail, which comes with Multi-Terrain Select, Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control, 33-inch all-terrain tires, adaptive variable suspension, and Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS), making it a true off-road warrior. Moreover, the Overtrail boasts a class-leading towing capacity of 9,063 pounds. That makes it a great overlanding platform, though the price might be an obstacle.
2024 Lexus TX 500h F Sport Performance ($69,350)
The Lexus TX is available with the same performance-oriented hybrid powertrain as the RX 500h. In this application, the 366-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbocharged hybrid brings the three-row TX 500h to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, while returning a solid 27 mpg combined. All-wheel-drive and four-wheel-steering are standard, too, as the TX 500h is only available with the F Sport Performance Premium and Luxury packages. It's still not sporty, but SlashGear's first drive found that the TX 500h F Sport Performance offers more level and agile cornering.
You will pay dearly for the performance hybrid option, which is even more expensive than the V6-powered, off-road-oriented GX. Still, the TX 500h F Sport Performance Premium is equipped to the teeth with F Sport leather steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum pedals and scuff plates, attractive 22-inch five-spoke alloys, and auto-leveling Bi-LED headlights with washers. There is also an F Sport Performance Luxury trim that takes things further with a panoramic sunroof and six captain chairs but costs $72,650.
2024 Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid EV ($70,850)
At the top of the RX range sits the 450h+ plug-in hybrid. Unfortunately, you won't get anything special here, as it's the same powertrain from the Lexus NX 450h+, and the Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid. In the RX 450h+ AWD, the 2.5-liter engine plus battery combo produces 304 horsepower, enough for a 0-60 time of 6.2 seconds.
That's only slightly slower than the RX 500h, and very respectable considering the 35-mpg combined fuel economy figure. The 37-mile electric range is also very competitive; for comparison, the 2025 Audi Q5 Plug-In Hybrid only gets a 23-mile battery range. Still, the RX 450h+ uses an e-CVT transmission, which might be off-putting to some, compared to Audi's 7-speed automatic. The Q5 also packs 362 horsepower, so it's not an apples-to-apples comparison.
You won't be getting the RX 450h+ for performance, though, and Lexus knows that. Thus, the plug-in hybrid is only available with the Luxury trim, which gets you delicacies like 10-way power-adjustable seats with 4-way lumbar adjustment and memory function, radiant knee heater, panorama sunroof, 21-inch alloys, 120V AC outlet, and the massive 14-inch touchscreen in the middle. So, the RX 450h+ is expensive, but at least it comes with generous equipment.
2024 Lexus TX Plug-In Hybrid EV ($78,050)
You might expect that Lexus pulled the badge engineering trick on the TX Plug-In Hybrid and used the same powertrain as the RAV4, NX, and RX PHEVs. But you'd be wrong. See, the TX 550h+ is sort of a unicorn in the company's range, as it combines a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 with the customary electric bits.
Who saw a six-cylinder in a 2025 Lexus crossover coming? It's powerful, too, with a combined output of 404 horsepower. Unfortunately, it's equipped with an e-CVT, but who cares when it sprints to 60 in just 5.9 seconds and returns 29 mpg? The 33-mile EV-only range is excellent, too. For a spacious three-row crossover SUV, the TX 550h+ is impressive in all those regards.
It should be better to drive than its smaller Lexus cousin, as it gets a fairly powerful 101-horsepower rear motor, unlike the 53-horsepower one on the RX 450h+. Thus, Lexus also equipped it with Direct4, which varies torque between each wheel to enhance agility and stability. Let's not forget that the V6 should be even smoother than the four-cylinder buzzers in other Lexus crossovers, bringing the already excellent refinement to another level. Note, you can only have the TX Plug-In Hybrid with the expensive Luxury trim.
2024 Lexus LX ($93,915)
Currently, the most expensive Lexus SUV is an ultra-luxurious, body-on-frame off-roader, based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The LX 600 also shares the platform with the GX 550, with both having the same 112.2-inch wheelbase. Still, at 200.2 inches long, the LX 600 is the larger SUV, and it also comes with a more powerful version of the 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6.
With 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, the new engine is a true powerhouse, bringing the heavy off-roader to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 130 mph. But it will get even better soon; Lexus recently revealed the LX 700h hybrid version, which produces 457 horsepower and just a bonkers 583 lb-ft of torque.
As you'd expect from a Lexus off-roader, the LX 600 is a tale of two SUVs, so it can tackle asphalt and off-road terrains equally well. On the road, it hides its mass (5,665 pounds) pretty well, while also making a quick work of loose terrains. Hardly surprising, as even the base LX 600 comes with full-time 4WD, center locking differential, Crawl Control with Turn Assist, and Multi-Terrain Select. Going up the ladder brings adaptive suspension, though keep in mind that the high-end LX 600 Ultra Luxury costs $134,390.