Every Lexus SUV You Can Buy In 2024 Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

The UX Hybrid is the cheapest entry point into owning a Lexus, and that includes the brand's SUVs and sedans. Initially, it was offered as a gas-only model — the UX 200. In 2022, SlashGear tested that car and found it was lacking in terms of performance, with its 169-horsepower 2.0-liter gas engine struggling to keep the crossover going. However, Lexus rectified that with a more powerful 181-horsepower hybrid powertrain in the 2024 UX 250h, which rose to 196 horsepower in the 2025 model.

Now called the UX 300h, the compact crossover runs on a 2.0-liter hybrid with CVT and optional electric motors on the back axle for all-wheel-drive. The system propels the UX to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. This sure doesn't sound fast, but keep in mind that the UX 300h delivers a 43-mpg combined fuel economy, which is one of the best in the category.

Furthermore, the new model gets Lexus' latest infotainment interface, which is miles ahead of the one SlashGear encountered in the UX 200. You still won't be able to comfortably fit your family, although the materials are good. Equipment is generous even in the base model, with standard dual-zone climate, eight-way powered-adjustable front seats, 18-inch rims, Bi-LED headlights, an 8-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 safety suite.

