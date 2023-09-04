USS Missouri: The Story Behind The US Navy's Last Battleship

Battleships are a relic of the past. Several decades ago, when a country wanted to flex its muscles at sea, it would build a ship like the Bismarck or the Yamato. In the age of supersonic (and potentially hypersonic) weapons and air supremacy, a conventional battleship doesn't make a lot of sense. A cruise missile or well-organized airstrike is going to beat a large target sitting in the middle of the ocean (at least most of the time).

However, right as the age of battleships was coming to a close at the end of World War II, the United States launched the USS Missouri, the last battleship to serve the U.S. Navy. It was nicknamed "Mighty Mo" and served from 1944 during the closing attacks on Imperial Japan, through the Korean War, took a break for a few decades, and then sailed right into action to fight in Operation Desert Storm before finally becoming a museum ship in the 1990s.