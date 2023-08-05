Terror Of The Sea: Why The German Bismarck Was One Of The Most Feared Battleships In History

Alas, the British Royal Navy had its own vessel seemingly tailor-made to fight the Nazi sea monster before the war even started: the HMS Hood. The Hood, built in 1920, had a displacement of 42,462 tons and was over 860 feet long, making it bigger than the Bismarck by a significant margin. It boasted an impressive armament as well, with eight 15-inch guns with a range about 17 miles. It too was capable of a 37 miles per hour top speed. At least on paper, the HMS Hood and the Bismarck were fairly evenly matched, even though the Royal Navy's ship was over two decades older.

The Bismarck and HMS Hood would meet in combat in the North Atlantic on May 24th, 1941, just a few days after the Bismarck first set sail for combat operations. The Nazi ship was escorted the battleship Prinz Eugen. Upon reaching a range of 25,000 yards, the Hood opened fire and hit the Bismarck, causing it to lose speed. Immediately, the Bismarck returned fire with three full salvos, cracking the HMS Hood in half and sinking it with a lucky hit. The total time elapsed from first contact to the HMS Hood sinking under the waves was less than half an hour. Ultimately, 1,415 Royal Navy sailors lost their lives.

The Royal Navy decided that the Bismarck needed to go down as quick as possible. As Johnny Horton's song said "When we find the Bismarck, we gotta' cut her down."