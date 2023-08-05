Yamato: The Sinking Of Japan's Largest Battleship

Inside the Yamato were 12 boilers that allowed its four engines to generate 150,000 hp and propel the ship to a comparatively lightning fast 32 miles per hour. The steel surrounding vital parts of the ship's superstructure and armaments was 25 inches thick. If it wasn't associated with the Imperial Japanese, the Yamato would be considered one of the finest pieces of military equipment ever made.

The Imperial Navy revered the Yamato and it had great cultural significance. Its bow was emblazoned with the Japanese chrysanthemum and the name "Yamato" itself is an historic moniker for the people of Japan. It carried with it an implacable mystique. That mystery was perpetuated by the fact that the Yamato never saw very much combat and played more of a cameo appearance in battles against Allied forces. Namely, those gargantuan guns only managed to sink two American ships during the battle that sank the Musashi.

At 70 tons of fuel an hour, the Yamato was thirsty and given the perpetually resource strapped nature of the Imperial Navy, the Yamato literally couldn't afford to be in a prolonged fight. Still, Allied forces weren't going to wait around at the gas pump for the Yamato to fill its tank. It was anything but harmless.