The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Isn't Fun, But It Is Frugal

The Corolla nameplate achieved its global bestseller status in part because Toyota applied it to a variety of different models. In addition to the expected roster of body styles, that's also included spinoff models chasing different market segments. In the early 2000s, the Toyota Matrix offered greater utility with different styling in an attempt to appeal to different kind of buyer. The Corolla Cross is trying to do the same thing, but with a predictably 2020s emphasis on rugged utility that's less original than its Millennial predecessor's styling theme.

Where the Matrix aimed to fit in parked outside a nightclub, the Corolla Cross is designed for the dirt parking lots of hiking trails. Its upright roofline, long hood, and generous plastic cladding are typical SUV. Headlights with a downward curve flank a tall grille, with a jutting plastic element below, giving the Corolla Cross a pouty look, like it's trying to avoid appearing too friendly or cute. Problem is, it just ends up looking boring.

Toyota's designers included some interesting details, such as the scalloping that defines the front and rear fenders, the "Corolla Cross" script embossed in the rear-pillar trim piece that separates the roof from the rest of the body (giving the optional black roof color maximum visual impact), and the new-for-2026 hybrid grille, which gets mesh similar to the Camry. But with so many small crossovers running around these days, the rugged look simply doesn't stand out.