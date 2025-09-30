The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Is A No-Brainer Buy, But Not For The Reason You Think

On a recent media drive program introducing the sixth-generation Forester's Wilderness trim package, Subaru also brought along a fleet of the 2026 model year Crosstreks equipped with a new hybrid powertrain. Now admittedly, I spent significantly less time driving the Crosstrek over two days in northern Oregon and southern Washington, mainly because the hybrid will not come paired to the Wilderness package's off-roady enhancements. And yet, I can report beyond a reasonable doubt that the new Crosstrek Hybrid marks a major step forward for Subaru's best-seller.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Adding a mild hybrid system only looks likely to help the Crosstrek retain that status as the Outback transitions to more of a "traditional" crossover design for 2026, leaving the Crosstrek as the only hatchback-turned-wagon in the lineup. That's a real shame, since I love a station wagon—and the Crosstrek's sales only seem to suggest that a hefty portion of the American public does too. Especially after hopping out of the non-hybrid Forester Wilderness, time behind the wheel proved that stepping up to the hybrid should come as something of a no-brainer for Crosstrek shoppers.