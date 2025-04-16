Wait, What Did Subaru Do To The 2026 Outback?

The 2026 Subaru Outback is here and it's certainly something different. The new Outback is still definably a Subaru. It has a boxer engine, a ton of safety oriented features, all wheel drive, and it's a tall wagon and/or SUV-shaped thing. The shape, really, is the biggest change for the 2026 model year, which serves as the first year of the seventh generation of Outback, and the 30th anniversary of the model altogether.

While the previous generation Outback, and all of its many editions, skirted the line between wagon and SUV, the 2026 Outback blurs that line even further, short of a full dive into the sport utility side.

Underneath the exterior, it's not a lot different than what Outback drivers are used to. The 2.5-liter that sat inside Outbacks for years is still there, just tweaked a bit ("revised" according to Subaru). It generates 180 horsepower (actually a two horsepower drop from the 2025 model year). The spicier 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine in the Outback XT and Outback Wilderness still makes 260 horsepower.