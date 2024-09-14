Every Generation Of The Subaru Outback, Ranked Least To Most Reliable

Subaru's Outback has had a long and storied journey over the years, starting as a trim level for the Subaru Legacy in the mid-to-late 1990s — memorably promoted by Paul Hogan of "Crocodile Dundee" fame in a series of advertisements — before becoming its own model in 2000. The sport utility wagon — to use Subaru's parlance — has been a prominent part of the crossover SUV landscape ever since, often credited with popularizing the notion of a high-riding and off-road capable station wagon.

Subaru has released six generations of Outback over the years, including the 1990s Legacy Outback. Some aspects have stayed the same — Subaru's commitment to boxer engines, which have featured in all Outbacks, is truly admirable — but many other areas have seen continual improvement and iteration over the years, culminating in the sixth-generation Outback, which debuted in 2020.

However, not every generation has been a hit. Some Outback generations are reliable and well-loved, while others have provided owners with significant headaches over the years. We scoured the NHTSA website to determine the most and least reliable Subaru Outback model years, then combined them into generations. So, whether you're in the market for an Outback or are just curious where your car compares to others, here's a list of Subaru Outback generations ranked according to reliability.

