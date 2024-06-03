10 Of The Most Powerful Boxer Engines Ever Made

Back in the 1960s, Subaru brought the boxer engine closer to mass market buyers, after Porsche put it into its very first sports cars. By this time, the automotive world existed mostly on inline and V layout engines, making the boxer a pretty substantial novelty. Instead of the cylinders completing the process of internal combustion vertically, they are mounted sideways, horizontally opposing each other. Thus, when the pistons are moving up and down, they look like they're boxing, which is where this innovative powertrain gets its name.

One of the most notable benefits of this layout is packaging, as mounting the engine horizontally allows it to take up a lot less vertical space in the engine bay. What's more, due to its better balance, the boxer engine vibrates a lot less, and it's capable of putting out more power due to the smaller load on the crankshaft. Not to mention, when done properly, it makes a fantastic noise.

As well as Subaru continuing to use the boxer in just about all of its models, Porsche also continued using the boxer layout in a few models you may or may not have heard of. Boxer engines have been pushed to their limits many times, resulting in some true powerhouses.