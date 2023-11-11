The Ruf CTR Was Way Cooler Than You Remember

Not all Porsche 911s are the same. Some 911s aren't even technically Porsches. For example, the car that looks like a 911 you see here is actually called the Ruf CTR and is better known by its nickname, the Yellowbird.

Before we get to the car itself, on the left of the above image, a quick history lesson: Ruf (pronounced 'roof') is a family-owned car manufacturer based in Bavaria, Germany. It was founded in 1939 by Alois Ruf and started out making buses. His son Alois Jr later joined the business and expanded it to one that serviced and restored Porsche cars. By the mid-seventies, Alois Jn had assumed control of the company and began modifying Porsches. Ruf's first own-badged car, called the 911 SCR, arrived in 1978, and the model name is still used today.

The company produces a range of its own sports cars, as well as selling uprated components to improve the performance of contemporary Porsches like the 992-generation 911. You may also recognize the Ruf name from old video games like Gran Turismo 2, where its cars appeared instead of those from Porsche.

For many sports car fans, it was the CTR from 1987 that firmly put Ruf on the map, thanks to its 211 mph top speed. It was crowned "the fastest production car in the world" by Road & Track magazine that same year.