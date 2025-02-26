2025 Subaru Outback Review: Luxury Features Without The Premium Price

There aren't a lot of surprises when it comes to Subaru, and especially the Outback. When you drive a Subaru Outback and use one for any amount of time, you get the gist pretty quickly. It's capable, convenient, not at all pretentious, and a solid choice for anyone with children of the human or furred variety. There's a reason why my family has had the same Subaru Outback since 2015. It grows on you a bit.

When the 2025 Subaru Outback Touring XT arrived on my drive, it was more like seeing an old friend, idiosyncrasies and all. After all, it was only last year that I reviewed the 2024 Outback Touring XT, and the 2025 model is much of the same. Indeed, Subaru notes that the biggest changes for the 2025 model year really only pertain to the Limited trim of Outbacks, which get a few more luxurious options like a heated steering wheel.

This review cycle, however, I was able to test more of the Subaru's mettle. I was blessed/cursed with the advent of a lot of snow, which can be a playground for some more adventurous drivers, and a nerve-wracking endeavor for others.