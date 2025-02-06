Subaru Forester Hybrid: Every New Change For 2025

The already-redesigned 2025 Subaru Forester is getting another makeover, with the biggest change being the addition of a hybrid drivetrain that promises some serious benefits to fuel economy. With the exception of a short-lived Crosstrek Hybrid, Subaru hasn't really dabbled in the hybrid space. That, of course, changes for 2025. The mechanical bits consist of a 2.5L boxer engine that Subaru says is of a new efficiency-focused design. The hybrid power comes from both a starter generator like you'd see in mild hybrids and a proper electric traction motor and battery setup. Subaru says the whole affair will generate 194 horsepower.

You even get a new color, Daybreak Blue Pearl, if you opt for the greener drivetrain. According to a press release, the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid starts at $34,995 and will be on dealerships lots in the spring. The current base model 2025 Forester starts at $29,810. That's a fairly hefty premium, if you're talking pure numbers. But it might be worth it for the fuel savings.