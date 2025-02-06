Subaru Forester Hybrid: Every New Change For 2025
The already-redesigned 2025 Subaru Forester is getting another makeover, with the biggest change being the addition of a hybrid drivetrain that promises some serious benefits to fuel economy. With the exception of a short-lived Crosstrek Hybrid, Subaru hasn't really dabbled in the hybrid space. That, of course, changes for 2025. The mechanical bits consist of a 2.5L boxer engine that Subaru says is of a new efficiency-focused design. The hybrid power comes from both a starter generator like you'd see in mild hybrids and a proper electric traction motor and battery setup. Subaru says the whole affair will generate 194 horsepower.
You even get a new color, Daybreak Blue Pearl, if you opt for the greener drivetrain. According to a press release, the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid starts at $34,995 and will be on dealerships lots in the spring. The current base model 2025 Forester starts at $29,810. That's a fairly hefty premium, if you're talking pure numbers. But it might be worth it for the fuel savings.
Adventurous fuel savings, improved mpg on the Forester hybrid
Subaru says the new Forester Hybrid will be able to achieve 35 mpg in city and 34 mpg on the highway, for 35 mpg combined. The base model gas-powered 2025 Forester gets 33 mph highway and only 26 mpg city. That's a significant difference if you plan on a lot of city driving. A full tank of gas should net you 581 miles of efficient driving. On the inside, meanwhile, the Forester Hybrid will be immediately familiar, coming equipped with Subaru staples like its Starlink infotainment system and Subaru EyeSight driver assistance technology.
As a bit of a bonus, for the 2026 model year, and slated for release in the fall, Suabru is updating the Forester Wilderness. It gets 9.3 inches of ground clearance and a lot of off-road oriented goodies including big ol' Yokohama Geolandar tires, a roof rack with an 800-pound load capacity, fog lights, and all the "Wilderness" badging you could ever want. Pricing has not been announced.
Four Subaru Forester hybrid trim levels
The 2025 Forester Hybrid will be available in four trims, with "Premium" starting at the aforementioned $34,995. Next the Sport trim, starting at $37,995, will get a Harmon Kardon sound system and bronze-colored 19-inch wheels. The $39,415 Limited trim gets everything the Sport has with the addition of an eight-way powered front passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, and rain-sensing front wipers. Lastly, the luxury-esque $41,695 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid Touring gets leather trim, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and a two-tone paint job. The Daybreak Blue Pearl paint color, available on all except the Sport, will set you back $395.
The addition of a hybrid drivetrain is a welcome change to the Forester. It's already an incredibly popular car with a deeply dedicated fanbase, and the fuel savings might make it even more popular. Time will tell whether it can fight the titans of the segment like the smart, affordable (but boring) Toyota RAV4 Hybrid or the benchmark Honda CR-V Hybrid.