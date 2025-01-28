Subaru's Eyesight Features Explained: What Are They & How Do They Work?

Advanced driver assistance systems have gained in popularity over the past decade or so, with systems like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking becoming fixtures in modern cars. Around 60% of all light vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2023 sported some form of adaptive cruise control, for example, up from around 30% just five years prior, Wards Intelligence notes. It's a huge market, too, worth $14 billion as of 2022, according to Fortune Business Insights, and showing little to no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Many of the world's best carmakers have their takes on driver assistance technology, and Subaru is no exception. Subaru's Eyesight — not to be confused with the company's infotainment system, Subaru Starlink — has been available in all Japanese-market automatic Subarus since 2008, with the U.S.-market debut coming in 2013. Eyesight was an automatic-only feature for a long time, but the company announced that its manual sports cars would also get Eyesight in 2024.

Eyesight utilizes two front-facing cameras placed on either side of the rearview mirror, which scan the road ahead and allow the system to make any necessary interventions to avoid crashes, maintain distance during cruise control, or steer the driver away from crossing lane markers. These features work alongside other non-Eyesight safety tech such as blind-spot detection, automatic reverse braking, and rear cross-traffic alerts. But we're not covering the latter features here, though: this is all about Eyesight. Let's get started.

