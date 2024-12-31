Which Subaru Models Come With Starlink In-Vehicle Technology?

In-vehicle infotainment has evolved in leaps and bounds since the days of in-car vinyl record players back in the 1950s and 1960s. Today most, if not all, cars sport at least one touchscreen, allowing users to access and take advantage of a wealth of entertainment, navigation, and communication features via systems such as Android Auto and fancy built-in voice assistants.

Subaru is, of course, no exception to this trend. The Japanese carmaker has Starlink, an in-vehicle infotainment and security system available on most of its gasoline-powered vehicles. Subaru bundles two systems under the Starlink banner: Starlink Safety and Security and Starlink Multimedia. Safety and Security offers features such as collision notification, roadside assistance, stolen vehicle recovery, and several types of alerts, including speed and curfews — handy for parents keeping an eye on teenagers, although the latter may not always be appreciative of the constant observation.

Starlink Multimedia, on the other hand, is a touchscreen-powered infotainment system akin to those in other modern vehicles. There's an entry-level Multimedia system with dual 7.0-inch screens and two versions with the newer 11.6-inch screen: Starlink Multimedia Plus and Starlink Multimedia Navigation. All versions of Starlink Multimedia support Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, but you're looking at the higher-end implementations if you want features like in-vehicle GPS and traffic updates. So, if you're trying to figure out what's available on which car, read on for a breakdown of all Starlink-equipped Subarus.

