Why Did Subaru Discontinue The Gas Powered WRX STI?
The iconic Subaru WRX debuted in the early 90s in Japan and quickly gained a reputation for exceptional capability, roaring to victory in rally motorsport competitions. Fitting, then, considering what WRX stands for on Subaru. Fast forward to 1994 and the WRX STI was introduced, which was developed by Subaru Tecnica International (STI), the same team that runs the automaker's motorsport division. For decades, this sporty and responsive car showcased its rally roots by unapologetically focusing on performance.
In perhaps its final outing in 2021, the WRX STI featured a turbocharged flat-4 engine pushing out 305 horsepower and 290-pound feet of torque. Some expert reviews at the time described the car as impractical and loud and that it had an unrefined raw sense about it. However, according to STI, their mission has always been centered on engaging the driver with responsive performance behind the wheel.
Unfortunately, much to the dismay of loyal Subaru fans, the automaker announced it was discontinuing the legendary WRX STI in 2022. Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, stated in a press release, "Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation WRX STI, including electrification. [A] next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform." The reason for Subaru's decision is motivated by more stringent emissions regulations, but while a new WRX STI is still in limbo at this point, there are new models on the horizon that should have fans excited.
Stricter emissions standards end gasoline powered WRX STI
The last few years have been challenging for internal combustion engine fans in the genres of sports and muscle cars. For example, since 2022, not only have classic horsepower aficionados lost the WRX STI, but Dodge discontinued the Charger and Challenger as well, also indicating a move toward electric vehicles. But why are automakers discontinuing some of their most recognizable achievements in the industry?
Organizations like Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG), state programs like California's Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV), and government regulators like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continue to tighten recommendations and rules around emissions and fuel economy. Speaking with Road & Track, Subaru's Director of Corporate Communications Dominick Infante explained, "The regulations are changing so quickly that [a new gas-powered WRX STI] kind of wouldn't make any sense."
Keep in mind automakers must devote resources and money to reformulating existing engines to conform to each new standard. If a manufacturer fails to meet CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards, for example, they can be fined millions.
The Subaru WRX tS and BRZ
While you may never see another WRX STI (as you remember them), there is some good news for those lamenting the loss of a legend — the WRX tS and BRZ. We recently got behind the wheel of the 2025 Subaru WRX tS and concluded that we didn't mourn the late STI nearly as much as we did before.
In fact, the tS stands for "tuned by STI," so the performance is still present in this new model. While not quite as robust as the STI in terms of output, the WRX tS offers a close 271 horsepower and 258-pound feet of torque and is only .2 seconds off from the STI's 0 to 60 mph time of 5.3 seconds. However, unlike the WRX STI, which could be described as a bit rough in terms of ride and comfort, the tS combines together ergonomics, more technology, and refinement to make it a more reasonable day-to-day car.
Subaru has also announced a limited BRZ vehicle that reportedly features Subaru Tecnica International fingerprints all over it. This motorsport-inspired car will apparently be offered with a Galaxy Purple Pearl paint job and provide drivers with enhanced cornering ability due to add-ons like a flexible V-bar. 500 units are all that Subaru will build, so these cars will be a rare sight on city streets.