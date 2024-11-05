Why Did Subaru Discontinue The Gas Powered WRX STI?

The iconic Subaru WRX debuted in the early 90s in Japan and quickly gained a reputation for exceptional capability, roaring to victory in rally motorsport competitions. Fitting, then, considering what WRX stands for on Subaru. Fast forward to 1994 and the WRX STI was introduced, which was developed by Subaru Tecnica International (STI), the same team that runs the automaker's motorsport division. For decades, this sporty and responsive car showcased its rally roots by unapologetically focusing on performance.

In perhaps its final outing in 2021, the WRX STI featured a turbocharged flat-4 engine pushing out 305 horsepower and 290-pound feet of torque. Some expert reviews at the time described the car as impractical and loud and that it had an unrefined raw sense about it. However, according to STI, their mission has always been centered on engaging the driver with responsive performance behind the wheel.

Unfortunately, much to the dismay of loyal Subaru fans, the automaker announced it was discontinuing the legendary WRX STI in 2022. Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, stated in a press release, "Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation WRX STI, including electrification. [A] next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform." The reason for Subaru's decision is motivated by more stringent emissions regulations, but while a new WRX STI is still in limbo at this point, there are new models on the horizon that should have fans excited.

