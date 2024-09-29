What Does WRX Stand For On Subaru?

It's been almost seven decades since Subaru released its first vehicle into the automotive wilds, and in that time, the Japanese manufacturer has become one of the major players in the world car market. The automaker has long been revered for manufacturing smaller all-wheel-drive vehicles like the Outback, which has been a big seller for Subaru since its debut the 1990s. The 2024 Outback earned the SlashGear seal of approval, as did the 2024 Subaru WRX, which has also been a mainstay in the lineup since the '90s.

The '24 WRX is a far cry from the Impreza-based builds that long fronted the WRX badge. In fact, the WRX brand fully went its own way on the design front in 2014, and though the celebrated vehicles are no longer powered by Subaru's legendary turbocharged EJ20 engine, they still boast a turbocharged engine and the company's groundbreaking all-wheel drive system, meaning they're still rally race ready.

Rally racing was, of course, the main reason why the WRX came into existence at Subaru. The vehicle's three-letter moniker actually stands for World Rally Experimental, and the early WRXs were an absolute force to be reckoned with on the Rally circuit.