What Does WRX Stand For On Subaru?
It's been almost seven decades since Subaru released its first vehicle into the automotive wilds, and in that time, the Japanese manufacturer has become one of the major players in the world car market. The automaker has long been revered for manufacturing smaller all-wheel-drive vehicles like the Outback, which has been a big seller for Subaru since its debut the 1990s. The 2024 Outback earned the SlashGear seal of approval, as did the 2024 Subaru WRX, which has also been a mainstay in the lineup since the '90s.
The '24 WRX is a far cry from the Impreza-based builds that long fronted the WRX badge. In fact, the WRX brand fully went its own way on the design front in 2014, and though the celebrated vehicles are no longer powered by Subaru's legendary turbocharged EJ20 engine, they still boast a turbocharged engine and the company's groundbreaking all-wheel drive system, meaning they're still rally race ready.
Rally racing was, of course, the main reason why the WRX came into existence at Subaru. The vehicle's three-letter moniker actually stands for World Rally Experimental, and the early WRXs were an absolute force to be reckoned with on the Rally circuit.
The WRX has been a hit on and off the rally circuit
As the name implies, Subaru deemed the initial run of the WRX-branded Imprezas a bit of an experiment, with the company likely uncertain how the turbo-charged subcompact would fare off the track. But when they hit the circuit, the affectionately nicknamed "pocket rocket" with its signature low-profile hood scoop and iconic blue and gold livery helped Subaru become the first Japanese automaker to win three consecutive manufacturer's rally championships. It even notched a class win at the prestigious 24-hour Nurburgring race.
The Subaru WRX proved just as dominant in Australian, winning ten consecutive driver's championships and seven manufacturers' championships on the Australian Rally Circuit. Unsurprisingly, the WRX's overwhelming success in the rally arena translated to solid sales numbers, with the turbo-charged Imprezas selling well for Subaru through the 1990s and 2000s, particularly in the Australian market.
The build would, of course, go through several upgrades and redesigns over the years, with Subaru's design team refreshing everything from headlight design to engine power. By the 2010s, Subaru was confident enough in the WRX that they dropped it from the Impreza platform, making it a standalone build with the 2015 model year and nicknaming it the "Rex." The car has continued to evolve since stepping out on its own, with the 271 horsepower all-wheel-drive 2025 model earning strong reviews once again.