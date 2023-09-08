8 Car Brands With The Best Built-In Voice Assistants

A recent study by insurance group Allianz found that the presence of an in-car touchscreen or central infotainment system can increase the risk of crashing by up to 44%. This is primarily due to drivers becoming distracted while trying to find a certain feature or function, and the problem is exacerbated by the recent trend of manufacturers hiding key controls behind several layers of menus that aren't easy to use while on the road.

Voice assistants provide a solution to this increasingly common problem, allowing drivers to control a car's features without taking their eyes off the road. They're not always implemented well — in fact, the worst in-car systems can be pretty terrible — but on the flip side, the best assistants allow drivers to take full advantage of a car's infotainment system without needing to master complicated menus or cluttered interfaces. These built-in voice assistant systems are among the best we've seen so far.