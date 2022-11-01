5 Terrible Features Nobody Wants To See On New Cars

Cars have come a long way since they first debuted in the late 19th century. They are refined, quiet, and smooth ... for the most part. More basically, they go, stop, and steer as you would hope. Standards are high, and buying a truly terrible new car is unlikely.

Time and technology have made it so a car customer's attention typically now focuses on the minute details. Instead of worrying about whether the engine will start on a cold morning, we're disappointed by the little things: A dashboard display that isn't touch-sensitive, voice recognition that wakes up every time you so much as mention your car's manufacturer, fake vents and exhaust tips that put form over function.

With that in mind, there are some major faux pas that can show up in the architecture of a modern vehicle. These are five terrible features that nobody should have to deal with in a new car.