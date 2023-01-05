Now You Can Remote-Control Your Polestar EV By Voice

One of the biggest changes we've seen with the move to electric vehicles is the shift to a software-enhanced experience. The features and creature comforts baked into a car's infotainment system were a distinguishing factor, especially in the early days of electrification. Nowadays, it seems like every EV has a connected app with cabin preconditioning, remote control, and even security features.

Polestar, the company that effectively acts as Volvo's performance EV division, makes some of the more compelling high-performance luxury EVs on the market and also has a companion app that's chock full of features. The Polestar App allows you to remote control the climate on-demand or according to a schedule, unlock the vehicle remotely, and set up profiles that the vehicle will recognize and adapt to.

Unlike Tesla and BMW — which use proprietary operating systems — Polestar uses Google's Android Automotive OS to power its in-vehicle system. The appeal of Android Automotive is mostly compatibility and interoperability with Google's other products, and having a well-developed framework to build the companion app around. Polestar is taking the connected features in its Polestar 2 and 3 EVs even further, thanks to Android Automotive and the company's partnership with Google.