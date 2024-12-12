Toyota GR86 Vs Subaru BRZ: Are They Actually The Same Car?

The Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are both products of a joint venture between Toyota and Subaru. The two companies' objective was to produce a fun-to-drive, inexpensive, yet practical sports car that would appeal to enthusiasts. At a current 2025 model year MSRP of $29,950 for the Toyota and $31,095 for the Subaru, these are fairly affordable 2+2 coupes that can seat three or four in a pinch while offering decent trunk space.

The latest version of the Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ twins, the second generation, uses a 2.4-Liter, naturally aspirated, flat-four Subaru boxer engine mounted in the front and driving the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or, if you must, a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Its power output is 228 horsepower, up 28 hp from the first-generation engine. The Toyota version has been quite popular, and the BRZ is widely seen as one of the best Subaru models ever.

For all intents and purposes, the Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are essentially the same car. They have the same body (with slightly different front fascias), the same engine, the same transmissions, and the same interiors. But that's not to say that the two are totally identical. Toyota and Subaru engineers have been able to differentiate these two vehicles through their efforts in tuning each car's suspension. Items like spring rates, shock valving, and anti-roll bars are unique to each brand, producing significantly different handling characteristics that become evident on both the road and the track. While the Toyota seems to like being balanced on the edge, the Subaru takes a smoother, more fluid approach.

