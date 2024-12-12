Toyota GR86 Vs Subaru BRZ: Are They Actually The Same Car?
The Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are both products of a joint venture between Toyota and Subaru. The two companies' objective was to produce a fun-to-drive, inexpensive, yet practical sports car that would appeal to enthusiasts. At a current 2025 model year MSRP of $29,950 for the Toyota and $31,095 for the Subaru, these are fairly affordable 2+2 coupes that can seat three or four in a pinch while offering decent trunk space.
The latest version of the Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ twins, the second generation, uses a 2.4-Liter, naturally aspirated, flat-four Subaru boxer engine mounted in the front and driving the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or, if you must, a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Its power output is 228 horsepower, up 28 hp from the first-generation engine. The Toyota version has been quite popular, and the BRZ is widely seen as one of the best Subaru models ever.
For all intents and purposes, the Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are essentially the same car. They have the same body (with slightly different front fascias), the same engine, the same transmissions, and the same interiors. But that's not to say that the two are totally identical. Toyota and Subaru engineers have been able to differentiate these two vehicles through their efforts in tuning each car's suspension. Items like spring rates, shock valving, and anti-roll bars are unique to each brand, producing significantly different handling characteristics that become evident on both the road and the track. While the Toyota seems to like being balanced on the edge, the Subaru takes a smoother, more fluid approach.
These cars share over a decade of history
Back in the 2013 model year, when the first generation of these vehicles was introduced, the Scion franchise was up and running. Scion, started in 2003, was Toyota's youth division, with a wide variety of entry-level vehicles with a single trim level and hassle-free buying experience, all designed to entice first-time buyers. Toyota thought that their joint-venture sports coupe would be perfect for the Scion franchise, and the Scion FR-S was born.
The FR-S was a part of the Scion lineup from 2013 until Toyota closed the franchise down during the 2016 model year. The Scion FR-S became the Toyota 86 as of the 2017 model year and has continued in the lineup ever since. The Toyota 86 was renamed the GR86 for the 2022 model year, underscoring its connection with Gazoo Racing, Toyota's motorsports division. The Subaru BRZ's early history is a much simpler story. It's been a part of the larger Subaru product line since its 2013 debut and has the distinction of being the only rear-wheel drive Subaru, which also makes it the one Subaru without standard all-wheel drive.
Both cars started out with a 2.0-Liter engine pushing out about 200 horsepower. Transmission options included a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with a manual shifting option. A Torsen-style limited-slip diff has been standard through both generations. The first generation cars were produced from 2013 until 2021, replaced by the second-gen car with its larger engine and higher output from 2022 up through the 2024 Toyota GR86 and beyond.