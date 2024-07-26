What Happened To The Toyota 86 And How Much Can You Get One For Today?

There are two things that every single gear head enjoys. The first is a sports car. It is hard to resist the notion of speeding down the street in a sleek, sexy vehicle that does not have to sacrifice anything when it comes to performance. Vehicles will come in and out of fashion, but the sports car remains a coveted object. The second thing is a good price. Vehicles are an expensive proposition, both in the upfront cost of buying one and in maintaining it. So, any discount or reasonable sticker price will be looked at lovingly. The problem is that they rarely are able to come together. So, in 2017, it was rather wonderful when the Toyota 86 hit the marketplace in the United States.

With a starting price of $27,150, the Toyota 86 was one of the rare sports cars out there that was actually an affordable prospect for so many people who thought they may never be able to get themselves a beautiful sports car. However, after the 2021 model year, the Toyota 86 was taken off of the company's slate. However, for those wanting a Toyota 86, that car is actually still on the market, but you will not find it under that Toyota 86 name. In fact, it was being sold in the United States for years before that 2017 arrival.

[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]