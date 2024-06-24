The Relationship Between Toyota And Mazda Explained

It's not unusual to see acquisitions and mergers among different car manufacturers. This is especially true with companies like General Motors and Stellantis that own a vast array of different brands. Outside of creating large corporations designed to make a lot of money, what these kinds of structures set up is the ability for different automakers to utilize the same parts and facilities as their sister brands. For instance, Stellantis currently uses the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine in vehicles made by Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and more, and that's completely without issue because it's all under one umbrella. Sometimes the companies go even further and essentially make the same exact vehicle, such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500.

What is far rarer, however, is when two businesses that are not connected by a larger parent company — and are in fact direct competitors — decide to form a partnership that allows them to have that kind of crossover but remain separate entities. You might think that goes against just about everything you thought about business practices, but this is exactly what Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda decided to do in 2018 when they formed a partnership for manufacturing. The first factory for the newly minted company, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., opened in 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama. Let's break down exactly what this partnership entails for the two brands and why they are able to coexist within the walls of one particular factory.