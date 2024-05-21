Which Dodge Models Have The Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar Engine Under The Hood?

The 3.6-liter Chrysler Pentastar V6 has been around in one way or another since 2010 (for the 2011 model year): Even at 14 years old, it's still a staple in many lineups under the Stellantis umbrella of companies, which includes models from Jeep, Ram trucks, Chrysler, and Dodge. In 2019, it was announced that 10 million Pentastars have been produced. While many Dodge vehicles like the Durango, Charger, and Challenger are associated with supercharging and making serious amounts of power with the Hellcat trims, the Pentastar served as the base engine for several Dodge products over the years.

Depending on the application, the 3.6-liter Pentastar makes between 283 and 305 horsepower, and that number hasn't really changed much over the Pentastar's life. A Pentastar powering a 2013 Dodge Challenger wouldn't be much different than the Pentastar powering, say a 2022 Dodge Challenger. Developing new engines takes a lot of time and money, so if you have something that works, why not adapt it to the larger portion of the lineup?