12 Of The Most Successful Models In Subaru History

Standing out. This is perhaps the motto that has forever described Subaru as a brand. First, there's the company's unique approach of adding AWD and a boxer engine in every vehicle, which combine through engineering brilliance to create a unique driving experience. There's also the company's thirst to compete at the highest level and make high-performance machines that enthusiasts would crave.

However, there is more to Subaru's story, which now spans more than 70 years. From quirky machines that gained cult followings, to rally-winning icons and segment-expanding pioneers, let's take a look at the most successful Subaru vehicles ever produced. These cars made Subaru the automaker it is today, and made it one of the brands with the most loyal fanbases.

So, we won't be focusing only on sales numbers. Sure, they will play a role, but influence and legacy will be equally important. Some of the models listed here might not have sold very well, but they still showed a clear path forward for Subaru. With that settled, let's have an in-depth look at Subaru's most successful models in its history.

