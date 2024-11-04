Why Subaru Discontinued The BRAT Pickup Truck

The Subaru BRAT was a goofy little truck produced from 1978 to 1987 and represented one of only two pickups Subaru ever offered in the United States (the other pickup being the Subaru Baja). BRAT was an acronym, according to Subaru, that stood for Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter. What set the BRAT apart from other small trucks at the time from companies like Toyota or Mazda was the addition of two little seats in the bed that faced the rear of the vehicle. While not exactly exemplifying the pinnacle of safety today, in the 1970s and 1980s, it was a cool feature nonetheless.

The BRAT was an iconic part of Subaru's lineup and forever immortalized by the two things: Ronald Reagan owned one and it looks so funny. One has to wonder why Subaru pulled the plug on the BRAT and waited until 2003 to start making trucks again with the Baja. The answer isn't as clear cut as something like the Lincoln Town Car where the factory closed.