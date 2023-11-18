Subaru's 360: Why The Brand's First Car Is Considered Its Worst

Subaru has developed a solid reputation for building safe and reliable cars and SUVs over the last half-century or so, but long before the Forester, Outback, and Impreza solidified that reputation, another model almost tanked it. Subaru's first effort was the 360, which fit in the Japanese Kei car category.

In its home market, these tiny cars were well-suited to the crowded streets of Tokyo and Osaka. However, the two-cylinder, two-stroke, 25 horsepower engine in the 360 made it a nightmare for United States drivers when the car was first introduced as an import in 1968.

Consumer Reports tested the Subaru 360 in the Spring of 1969, and deemed the tiny car "Not Acceptable" due to its inability to keep up with traffic, rear suicide doors that couldn't stay closed, and woeful crash test performance.

In 2018, Peter Valdes-Dapena of CNN drove one, and came away from the experience unharmed but wholly unimpressed. "In fact, it was the very worst car I have ever driven," he wrote. "It made me alternately laugh out loud and fear, deep down in my quivering guts, for my very life."