Best Midsize SUVs Of 2023
As the market continues to respond to the seemingly insatiable demand for SUVs, the choice for buyers in 2023 is wider than ever. Every major manufacturer now has at least one SUV in its lineup -– some, like Ford, are pivoting to SUVs and trucks wholesale, abandoning traditional passenger car segments altogether. With so much choice out there, especially in the lucrative mid-size SUV segment, it can be tricky to work out which models are worth the cash and which of them don't cut it.
The range of mid-size SUVs on offer in 2023 spans almost every budget, and you no longer have to spend a lot of money to get something impressive. The days of spartan family haulers with underwhelming performance are long gone, and today's best budget picks make very few compromises despite their affordable asking prices. Likewise, increased competition at the top end of the segment has meant that luxury SUV makers have had to step their game up to remain ahead of their rivals.
To ensure a fair comparison, we're only including 2023 model-year cars here, even if the 2024 model is already available to order. No matter your budget or driving preferences, this list of the top mid-size SUVs of 2023 should have you covered.
2023 Genesis GV80
Genesis might still be some way off from becoming a household name, but the GV80 proves that the South Korean brand can punch well above its weight when it comes to value for money. We spent some time with the SUV in 2021 and found it to be a delight to drive, with smooth power delivery that still felt plenty fast enough when you put your foot down. In its relatively short time as a standalone brand, Genesis has gained a reputation for making consistently first-class interiors, and the GV80 is no different. Everything feels well put together, and on top-spec trims, the materials and tech included are on par with rivals that cost five figures more.
Its impressive suite of safety features also earned it the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ rating, bringing extra peace of mind for anyone looking to make the car their primary vehicle. The whole family will fit comfortably in the Genesis, although we found the seven-seater option a little cramped in the back, so it's probably best to stick with the five-seat layout unless you absolutely need the third row.
For now, Genesis might lack the brand cachet that its more established German and American rivals do, but look past that and you'll find an SUV that delivers an experience on par with the best of them.
2023 Kia Telluride
Up until fairly recently, it's been tricky to actually buy a Kia Telluride -– supply chain shortages and disruption caused by the pandemic meant that there was vastly more demand than supply for the SUV, and buyers faced months-long wait times to get their hands on one. However, inventory has thankfully now started to increase, making the Telluride an even more appealing choice than it was a year or two ago.
The reason for its success becomes clear as soon as you look at its pricing — you get a lot of SUV for not a lot of money, it's as simple as that. The Telluride is packed with useful features and boasts a cabin that's both ergonomically designed and more premium than most of its rivals, with plenty of space in the front and rear.
Handling varies slightly depending on trim, but no matter which spec you choose, it's a solid performer. If you're looking for something with a little more all-terrain capability, the recently launched Telluride X-Pro offers an electronically-locking differential and beefier tires. It's still not going to be suitable for the rockiest trails or most demanding terrain, but it adds an extra facet to this already very versatile SUV.
2023 BMW X5
The first-generation BMW X5 was arguably responsible for defining the blueprint for modern road-focused SUVs — or rather, "SAVs," as the Bavarian marque prefers to call them. The X5 was the first successful SUV to focus purely on road handling while ditching any pretenses of being off-road capable. Since then, however, its capabilities have been expanded, and the X5 we drove at the launch of the present generation handled a steep woodland trail with surprising aplomb. All the same, BMW made sure not to weaken the core appeal of the X5 in its excellent road dynamics, athletic performance, and luxurious cabin.
The mid-size SUV has remained a best-seller in the segment for years now for good reason. Few rivals offer such a combination of performance, comfort, and family-hauling practicality, even if prices for top-spec trims can get steep very quickly. The X5 is set to receive a facelift in 2024, but even four years after the current generation's launch, it remains comfortably one of the best SUVs of its kind.
2023 Ford Bronco
To say that Ford's modern resurrection of the classic Bronco nameplate has been successful would be an understatement. The SUV has enjoyed such high demand that buying one without significant markups has seemed like an impossible task for years after its launch — especially as the ongoing chip shortage has severely hampered Ford's attempts to ramp up production.
Driving the Bronco, it's easy to see why it's so popular as it turns heads both on the road and off of it, with our reviewer receiving plenty of nods of appreciation and thumbs up from other drivers. Its styling strikes just the right balance between nostalgic and modern, and likewise, it manages to pull off the impressive feat of having decent road manners while still being a very capable off-roader.
There are a few drawbacks, but they're mostly minor –- it's a thirsty car even by segment standards, with our mixed test route seeing results several mpg short of Ford's official estimates. It's also expensive, especially at the top end of the trim range, and that's without any additional markups to consider. Still, those issues are far from deal-breakers, especially when the Bronco hits the nail on the head in almost every other way.
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
The Jeep Grand Cherokee L is essentially a cheaper, less lavish version of the Grand Wagoneer L, but that's no bad thing. In fact, it offers most of the same charms for a significantly less wallet-busting price, and the available Pentastar V6 helps cut down on fuel costs, too. The Grand Cherokee L is on the larger end of the mid-size spectrum, so there's plenty of room for the whole family. The third row is a little tight –- small children will be fine, but adults won't want to sit back there for long –- but the second row is much more spacious.
The front seats benefit from niceties like built-in massagers too, and the optional Palermo leather in our test vehicle made for a suitably plush throne. Jeep's UConnect 5 infotainment system is also one of the best on the market, with a thoughtfully-designed layout and sleek graphics. The Grand Cherokee L doesn't quite boast the same imposing presence as the Grand Wagoneer, but you still get plenty of acreage all the same, and in top-spec trim, it features almost as many luxuries as its flagship stablemate.
2023 BMW X6
The BMW X6 has been the subject of much derision because of its sloping shape and reduced practicality compared to the more conventionally-styled X5, but when you get behind the wheel, it all starts to make sense. The X6 is an SUV imbued with performance car DNA, not just in its looks but in its handling too. Driving the X6 on track is a strange experience –- it's easy to forget that you're in an SUV at all, with the sharp handling and thunderous V8 feeling more muscle car than a typical family vehicle.
At sensible speeds, it's not much different from the X5, although the sloped rear window does reduce visibility a fair amount. Thanks to its shape, it's also not the most practical SUV, with less cargo space and rear headroom than its competitors, although that's largely missing the point. The X6 isn't designed with practicality in mind, at least not primarily. Instead, it's an SUV that's built to go fast, delivering the driving thrills of a performance car while offering the extra room and a striking, if controversial, design.
2023 Hyundai Palisade
Much of the underpinnings of the Hyundai Palisade are shared with the Kia Telluride, and like its sibling, the Palisade gives you an excellent bang for your buck. It's a bolder aesthetic than the Kia, for sure, and one that's more of an acquired taste.
The various trims offer equipment levels ranging from decent to excellent, and given the car's low starting price, most buyers should be able to justify loading up on extras. Up to eight seats are available in SE and SEL trims thanks to second and third-row benches, while higher trims get captain's seats in the second row. No matter which configuration you choose, cargo space remains generous, and there are plenty of cubbies dotted around the cabin for smaller items. The Palisade features more physical buttons than most modern SUVs, so you won't need to rely on the touchscreen to control the car's basic functions.
Ironically, the Palisade's most direct competition comes from within the Kia-Hyundai stable, although if you're looking for styling that's a little more distinctive than what the Kia has to offer, then the Hyundai might just be the better choice.
2023 Land Rover Defender 110
The original Land Rover Defender was famed for its rough-and-ready all-terrain capability, but tightening safety regulations meant it was pulled from sale in the U.S. in the late '90s. The 2020 model year marked its dramatic return with an all-new shape that was radically different from the previous generation but still retained plenty of its boxy charm.
The Defender 110 was the first variant to arrive, with a smaller 90 and an extended wheelbase 130 joining the lineup more recently. Out of the bunch, it's the 110 that's the most attractive family hauler, with two generously-sized seat rows and a less-generously sized third row that'll be fine if you have small children but won't be enjoyable for anyone else.
The Defender's biggest selling point is still its off-road capability, even if the majority of buyers will be keeping it firmly on the asphalt. However, the new generation is a world away from the original in terms of its cabin, with upscale materials and attention to detail that differentiates it from other off-road-focused SUVs. It's hardly a bargain, especially in higher trims, but if you can justify the initial outlay, the Defender is a uniquely charming SUV that'll stand out from the crowd.
2023 Kia Sorento
Slotting into Kia's lineup below the Telluride, the Sorento offers three rows of seats and a low starting price without compromising on features. As you might expect, it's less spacious inside than a Telluride, but there's plenty of legroom in the first and second rows. Like many midsize SUVs, however, the third row is really only suited for children. Cough up the cash for a higher trim and you'll get premium features, including a wireless phone charger, a power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Top-spec cars are so well-appointed that they warrant comparison to entry-level luxury cars, most of which will cost considerably more than the Sorento. No matter which trims you pick, you'll get a car that packs all the essentials for hassle-free family hauling and then some. Between the two Kia midsize SUVs, it's the Telluride that arguably still has the edge thanks to its slightly roomier cabin, but the Sorento is a solid alternative that, like much of the rest of the brand's lineup, is an excellent value for money.
2023 Volvo XC90
The Volvo XC90's design hasn't changed in any significant way since it debuted in 2015, yet even in 2023, it still looks good. A variety of trims are available, including the hybrid XC90 T8 Recharge, so buyers can choose the level of electrification that suits them best. An EV successor is reportedly on the way, but for now, there's no all-electric option available. Still, the hybrid delivers a quiet, refined ride that, combined with the luxurious cabin, makes for a relaxed driving experience.
The Volvo does show its age in a few respects –- the all-electric range can't compete with fresher-faced rivals, and the gas mileage is average at best. However, to focus too much on efficiency would be to miss the point of the XC90 — this is first and foremost an exercise in Swedish chic delivered in a family-friendly package.
By now, buyers know what they're getting with the XC90; it won't throw you any surprises, but it'll still deliver welcoming, family-oriented luxury that's on par with the best in class.
2023 BMW iX
The BMW iX is not for everyone. That much is clear by its huge front grille and contrasting exterior accents –- it's a design you'll either love or hate. This is a bit of a shame because if you can get past the divisive styling, the iX is a luxurious SUV that offers the same mass-market appeal as the X5, albeit with an all-electric twist. In base-spec form, the iX generates 326 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, although opt for the higher spec xDrive50 and power output increases to more than 500 horsepower.
Much like its gas-powered stablemate, its interior sets the segment standard, although the large dual-screen displays and hexagonal steering wheel add a distinctly cutting-edge feel that's missing from the 2023 X5. Only 264 miles of range is on offer in base-spec trim, but top-spec gets a much healthier 391 miles. Up to 195 kW fast charging is supported, so assuming you can find a suitably powerful charger, charging from 10% to 80% should take 40 minutes.
Those numbers are competitive with what else is on offer in the segment, and the interior fit and finish are on par with BMW's best efforts. Unfortunately, there's likely to always be a contingent of buyers who can't get past the iX's unusual design.
2023 Porsche Cayenne
One of the earliest road-focused SUVs alongside the BMW X5, the Porsche Cayenne has lost none of its edge through its twenty-plus years on sale. Even in dull colors, its design still stands out, but the Lava Orange on the 2020 Cayenne S Coupe we tested really compounded that effect. The Cayenne is available as either a more traditionally-proportioned SUV or as a swooping coupe crossover, and which to pick is really a matter of personal preference over anything else. Both variants pack equally powerful engines, with our tester sporting 434 horsepower from its 2.9L twin-turbo V6.
It's not quite as mad as the V8-powered Cayenne Turbo, but it's still enough grunt to make the S Coupe feel properly rapid at full throttle. Handling is, as you would expect, top-notch. Despite its size, the Cayenne feels more like a sports car than an SUV, and it's worryingly easy to hit license-losing speeds when you open it up. The 2023 Cayenne S starts at $90,900, and the S Coupe is even pricier at $95,200. Add a few ticks to the options list, and you'll be looking at a six figure price tag, but for those who can afford it, it's easy to see the appeal.