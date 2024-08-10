What's The Difference Between The Subaru Forester Vs. Ascent?

Subaru has a nice lineup of five SUVs on its roster, many of which are made in the U.S., that anyone would be happy to drive. The automaker has built some reliable vehicles, including the Forester and Ascent. Any Subaru faithful looking to pick up a new SUV might be considering the Forester or the Ascent. Where the Forester has had some good and bad years, the Ascent debuted in 2019 and practically still has that new car smell, making it an appealing buy. If you can't decide between the two, here are some comparisons you might find important.

The Ascent and Forester have many similar features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. However, for as many similarities as they share, they're both very different vehicles meant for two different people. One is better suited for larger families who enjoy hauling their own camper for vacation, while the other is good for cross-country road trips and smaller families.

As the specs for a 2025 Ascent haven't been revealed just yet — an SUV expected to be on the market in fall of 2024 — this article compares the 2024 Ascent to the 2025 Forester, as well as the 2024 Forester Wilderness edition. Subaru extended the Wilderness' availability after the 2025 model went on sale.