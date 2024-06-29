5 Of The Best Subaru Forester Years Based On Resale Value (& Which To Avoid)

Subaru first introduced the Forester in 1995 at the Tokyo Motor Show. It was the brand's answer to the booming crossover market and eventually became its SUV, lasting over two decades. Built on the Impreza platform, the Forester offered a unique combination: the agility and handling of a car and the rugged capability of an SUV. Its standard all-wheel drive, a Subaru hallmark, became synonymous with handling any terrain, whether slick highways or dirt roads.

In its lifetime, the Forester has evolved alongside families' needs. It has grown in size, offering more space for adventures and weekend getaways. Its powerful engines ensure effortless highway cruising, while innovative features like the symmetrical all-wheel drive system that became standard in 2009 and EyeSight driver assistance technology prioritize safety and peace of mind. Currently in its sixth generation, the Forester boasts even better features, sleek styling, and advanced driver-assist technologies.

Unfortunately, the path to innovation isn't always smooth. As the Subaru Forester climbed the popularity ladder, there were a few model years that encountered hiccups. Our guide aims to navigate you through the Forester's legacy, highlighting the best years for resale value based on Kelly Blue Book (KBB) pricing and uncovering the ones to approach with caution.