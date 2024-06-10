4 Of The Best Nissan Rogue Years Based On Resale Value, And Which To Avoid

Nissan's compact Rogue SUV has been one of the company's best-selling vehicles for years, leading the company's sales figures even in the new decade with over 270,000 units sold in 2023. It's not hard to see why: with a stylish exterior, comfortable interior, and great fuel economy, the Rogue has it all for the small family — so long as they don't need to tow a ton of gear or trample around in the mud.

Despite the Rogue's popularity, the situation hasn't always been rosy for Nissan's compact offering. A history of CVT problems has meant that the Rogue often features on lists of the most unreliable Nissans, with issues such as jerky movement and missing gears often leading to pricey repairs or replacement CVTs. Unfortunately, there isn't really a Nissan Rogue year that's wholly free of issues, so there's not really a perfect model year to target here. And, unlike recent Nissan Pathfinders, there's no such thing as a CVT-less Rogue: Nissan has stuck with the CVT on the newest 2024 Rogue, so you'll have to live with one and its potential faults if you buy one.

That said, a handful of Nissan Rogue years seem to have done better than the others. The downside is that these are the newer Rogues, so you won't likely get a crazy bargain here. Still, every little bit counts if you're trying to maximize your car-buying budget.