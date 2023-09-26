Toyota RAV4 Vs. Nissan Rogue: Which Compact SUV Is The Best Buy?
Picking out a compact SUV is no easy task. If you are looking for one in the sub $30K range, you've likely come across the 2023 Nissan Rogue and the 2023 Toyota RAV4. With only around a thousand bucks separating the price tags, these two five-seater vehicles are often pitted against each other. However, they aren't identical in function, as each has advantages and disadvantages. For example, the RAV4 has the benefit of offering additional drivetrain options, such as a hybrid model, while the base Rogue offers better gas mileage compared to the standard RAV4.
Both of these small SUVs can carry hefty loads from one point to another, but visually, they are distinct. The Nissan Rogue features sharp cuts and edges that give off a high-end luxury car look. On the other hand, the Toyota RAV4 doesn't look out of place offroad with its rounded design that gives it a rugged look similar to the Subaru Forester. These vehicles also have a wide range of variants that offer additional features and alternate drivetrains, so it's important to take a look at them all to see which vehicle and trim is right for you.
What is the Toyota RAV4?
The base RAV4, with the title LE, is a front-wheeled drive SUV powered by a 203-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 184 pound-feet of torque. Its transmission is a direct shift eight-speed electronic automatic. Starting at $28,275, this small SUV comes in 16 colors, including Ruby Flare Pearl red and Ice Cap white. The base model notably has 17-inch alloy steel wheels with silver six-spoke wheel covers and dual chrome-tipped exhaust. It also has a Sport, Eco, and Normal settings that adjust the drivetrain. Regarding fuel consumption, the RAV4 competes with the best, offering up to 27 MPG in the city and 35 on the highway.
Like most modern cars, the RAV4 is equipped with electronic safety features. Toyota Safety Sense is a pre-collision system, pedestrian detector, and lane departure warning system all wrapped into one. And if you do get into an accident, the RAV4 offers ample protection with its five-star crash protection rating from the NHTSA and a Top Safety accolade from the IIHS. It also has a parking assist function that warns when an object is too close when backing up.
What is the Nissan Rogue?
The Nissan Rogue S is this vehicle's base trim and starts at $27,910. With this variant, you get a 1.5-liter three-cylinder VC-turbo engine that pumps out 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque with a variable automatic transmission (CVT). This front-wheel compact SUV can be picked up in 14 distinct colors and features 17-inch aluminum wheels. It has two modes, Eco and Sports, giving drivers the choice of power or gas mileage. The vehicle gets 30 MPG in the city and 37 on the highway in Eco mode.
Unlike the RAV4, the Rogue comes standard with electronic paddle shifters. What the two cars have in common, though, is their safety technology. The Rogue features Emergency detection and braking, Lane departure warnings, forward collision detection, and blind spot warning. It also has a safety rating score similar to the RAV4, with its five-star crash protection rating and Top Safety Pick award.
Interior and storage
The Nissan Rogue has a push-button ignition, overhead LED map lights, one 12-volt DC power outlet, one USB-A port, and one USB-C port. For drinks, the SUV has four cup holders and four bottle holders. Its NASA-inspired seats are wrapped in cloth trim and modeled to be fatigue-free but do not have heating and cooling functionality.
There are the same amount of cup and bottle holders in the RAV4 at four each. It does, however, have a leg up on the Rogue in another way, as it sports three USB ports. There are also two 12V/120W auxiliary power outlets, one in the front and one in the second row. Additionally, the SUV offers a Climate control system with dust and pollen filters and rear-seat vents.
Regarding passenger volume, the RAV4 is roomier at 136.4 cubic feet compared to the Rogue's 105.4. The Rogue has a cargo capacity of 36.5 cubic feet for storage, while the RAV4 has more space at 37.6. However, when the 60/40 seats get folded down on both vehicles, the Nissan Rogue gets 74.1 cubic feet of storage space compared to the RAV4's 69.8.
Infotainment
Both cars offer a comparable infotainment experience. Music, navigation, and various other options are controlled via an eight-inch screen positioned in the center dash in both the RAV4 and the Rogue. These systems are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This will undoubtedly come as good news for those with all their music on one specific service and were afraid they would have to accommodate the media system by migrating their music elsewhere. The connectivity also notably lets users take advantage of Apple Maps if they prefer it over the car's internal navigation system.
Navigating the two screens is different as they feature unique interfaces. The standard RAV4 interface functions similarly to an Android phone with a sidebar to thumb through the apps. On the other hand, the Rogue is entirely different, utilizing a Home screen that hosts widgets that can navigated too. The Rogue is a better choice for drivers who prefer pressing physical buttons, as it features a row of buttons under the screen to control functions.
Once the music gets going, the differences in the vehicles' speakers become apparent. With the Rogue, consumers only get four speakers, with an option to upgrade to six. The RAV4 comes equipped with six speakers standard.
Variants
The RAV4 can be picked up in three engine types: gasoline, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. The Hybrid base model notably gets 41 MPG in the city and 38 on the highway. All models can also be upgraded to an all-wheel drive powertrain, albeit at the cost of some dough. If you're keen on taking your RAV4 outdoors on adventures, you'll want to check out the 2023 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road. This trim level offers a TRD-tuned suspension and various design altercations for $37,195.
Like the RAV4, drivers can opt for an all-wheel drive powertrain model for each trim level. However, no hybrid variants exist, so you'll have to stick to good old unleaded with the Rogue. The additional trims add features and improvements to the car, though. For example, the $37,490 Platinum trim adds leather seats and a larger info screen, among other additions. Rally enthusiasts will be disappointed to hear that there is no offroad designated trim for the Rogue.