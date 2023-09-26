Toyota RAV4 Vs. Nissan Rogue: Which Compact SUV Is The Best Buy?

Picking out a compact SUV is no easy task. If you are looking for one in the sub $30K range, you've likely come across the 2023 Nissan Rogue and the 2023 Toyota RAV4. With only around a thousand bucks separating the price tags, these two five-seater vehicles are often pitted against each other. However, they aren't identical in function, as each has advantages and disadvantages. For example, the RAV4 has the benefit of offering additional drivetrain options, such as a hybrid model, while the base Rogue offers better gas mileage compared to the standard RAV4.

Both of these small SUVs can carry hefty loads from one point to another, but visually, they are distinct. The Nissan Rogue features sharp cuts and edges that give off a high-end luxury car look. On the other hand, the Toyota RAV4 doesn't look out of place offroad with its rounded design that gives it a rugged look similar to the Subaru Forester. These vehicles also have a wide range of variants that offer additional features and alternate drivetrains, so it's important to take a look at them all to see which vehicle and trim is right for you.