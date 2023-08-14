10 Features You Might Not Know Your Car Has

You know your car has a radio and air conditioning. But perhaps you either bought your car used and haven't fully explored it, or your new car has a dizzying array of features, and the five hours at the dealer left little desire to get a rundown on everything your car can do. It's not just modern cars that can have numerous and overlooked features, some antiques, especially the luxury models, were equipped with novel concepts to up the level of luxury (like the golf bag door on the side of pre-war roadsters).

When speaking of features, even a base model of a new car has a dizzying array. New cars are equipped with touchscreen radios with integrated climate control, blind spot monitoring, and digital gauges, all of which are not exclusive to high-end models. There are also many federally mandated features such as backup cameras (2018), multiple airbags (1999), and an emergency release inside the trunk (2000). If you've bought a new car recently, first, you probably spent way more time at the dealer than is comfortable, and second, you likely left without a demonstration of every single button because of that burning desire to leave. So your new car may have some gadgets and whatsits of which you are unfamiliar. And if you bought a used model, it might have some unusual features that haven't carried over to newer models. Depending on which situation fits you, here are 10 features you might not know your car has.