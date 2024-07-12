Vinyl On Wheels: The Brief History Of In-Car Record Players

Nowadays, buying and listening to music on vinyl is a choice — albeit an incredibly popular choice, with vinyl records outselling CDs by a significant margin in the years since 2020. Of course, there wasn't always much of a choice to be made.

In the first few decades after World War II, buying music on vinyl wasn't just a cool thing to do, nor was it the preserve of audiophiles seeking superior sound quality – vinyl was simply the only game in town. If you wanted to listen to the latest hits at home in the 1950s, you were buying records or nothing at all. Until tape-based formats started becoming more popular (and accessible) in the 1960s, vinyl was essentially the only game in town for anyone who wanted to listen to the music of their choosing. That applied to in-car entertainment, too.

Yes, you read right — for a short period in the 1950s and early 1960s, car owners who wanted entertainment on the road without the annoyances of radio could listen to vinyl records courtesy of in-car record players from the likes of Chrysler, RCA Victor, and Norelco. Sound wacky? You bet. Let's dive into the history of this short-lived form of in-car entertainment to appreciate just how convenient our Apple CarPlay and Android Auto head units really are.