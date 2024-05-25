10 Of The Highest Rated Android Auto Head Units For Your Car
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Google first announced Android Auto at Google I/O in 2014, and a decade later, it remains a standout in the market. Over the years, it has evolved into a valuable addition packed with smart and useful functionalities, such as seamless navigation and support for third-party music apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. Of course, not every vehicle rolls out with an Android Auto unit built-in. That's where Android Auto head units come into play by adding contemporary features to your trusty ride.
When purchasing an Android Auto head unit, there are several things to keep in mind. First and foremost, ensure its compatibility with your car's make, model, and year because shelling out some hard-earned money only to find out that it isn't compatible may not be the situation you want. That said, you must look up screen size and resolution, which should fit your dashboard, and it must have a responsive touchscreen interface as it simplifies navigation while you are en route.
Once you have those details locked in, your ready to find the perfect Android Auto head unit for your car. To help you narrow down your search, we have compiled a list of some of the highest-rated Android Auto head units that will give your car a modern makeover. With these, your car will stand with all the bells and whistles of a modern ride, without the hefty price tag of purchasing a brand-new car pre-equipped with Android Auto on the dashboard.
Sony XAV-AX8000
Sony's XAV-X8000 is a top choice for aftermarket Android Auto head units, known for its reliability and great features. Its large 8.95-inch TFT anti-glare touchscreen with a moderate 800x480 resolution is perfect for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay users, making it easy to use and see, even in bright light. You can also mirror your smartphone screen with it as it's WebLink Cast compatible.
What sets the XAV-X8000 apart is its powerful audio system with four 55W amplifiers and a 10-band graphic equalizer, letting you customize the bass to your liking. Plus, with Dynamic Reality Amp 2, the sound quality is top-notch. It also has a rearview camera input for added safety and convenience, making it a standout option for anyone looking to upgrade their car's entertainment system. Similar to most head units in this list, it packs a built-in Bluetooth receiver and can also be connected using USB. It's available for $499 on Amazon with a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5.
P.L.Z. MP-926W
Next up on our list of top Android Auto head units is the PLZ MP-926W sporting a compact 7-inch QLED touchscreen display. Like many of these head units, it integrates with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The major advantage of this head unit is the ultra-shallow chassis design that makes it a versatile choice, fitting into most car models with ease. However, it's important to double-check compatibility before purchasing to ensure a perfect fit for your vehicle.
Additional features include wireless connectivity options such as Bluetooth for music streaming, hands-free calls, and other features. As far as sound quality is concerned, it gets a built-in Digital Signal Processor and 4.2 channel Pre Amplifier, providing powerful up to 240W output. You can also adjust music with the 10-band EQ Audio Equalizer and control functions easily with Steering Wheel Control integration.
In addition, you can use GPS apps like Google Maps, play Spotify, or make calls with Siri or Google Assistant, depending on the phone's operating system, keeping your focus on the road. It's yet another top-rated pick for an affordable $150 price tag with a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon.
Podofo A3247AM24DE
Podofo's A3247AM24DE offers a larger 10.26-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display with 1920x1080 pixel resolution, compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The larger display has inherent advantages and looks good on the dashboard, but you'll want to ensure that it fits right. Despite being a budget-friendly option, it's one of the top-rated products, according to user reviews on Amazon.
This head unit also comes with hands-free calling, music streaming, and navigation directly via your smartphone. Additional features include dual Bluetooth, USB, aux, and SD card inputs. One of the highlights of Podofo's A3247AM24DE is its offline GPS navigation capability, which provides directions without the need for a data connection, making it a reliable companion for road trips or areas with poor network coverage. It also supports one camera input with grid lines that can be switched on or off. Podofo's A3247AM24DE comes at $78 and holds a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Amazon.
Alpine iLX-W650
Alpine iLX-W650 is another solid choice, with a compact 7-inch capacitive touchscreen display, a moderate WVGA 800x480 resolution display, and a shallow chassis design. It's compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For sound, a built-in 16W RMS and four-channel amplifier guarantees a melodious ride. The voice control makes navigating through the apps seamless through Google Assistant or Siri, depending on the phone's operating system. Key specifications of the Alpine iLX-W650 include built-in Bluetooth for hands-free calling and audio streaming, along with three sets of 4V preamp outputs for connecting external amplifiers.
The receiver is SiriusXM satellite radio ready, offering access to exclusive content such as music, news, sports, talk, and entertainment channels. Additionally, the iLX-W650 includes dual camera inputs for backup and front-facing cameras, which is commendable given that this is still a budget Android Auto head unit. Furthermore, there's a USB port for charging and media playback, and an external microphone for clear hands-free calling. It has an excellent rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, where it is priced at $280.
Jensen J1CA7
Another option equipped with a compact 7-inch touchscreen LCD is the JENSEN J1CA7, which fits most of the vehicles. Similar to other head units on our list, it offers compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you are safe no matter what brand you own. In addition, you can control it using either a touchscreen or voice control, whichever you prefer. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming, with a built-in microphone for added convenience.
For sound, you can tailor your audio experience with 7 EQ curves, ensuring personalized sound settings to suit your preferences alongside a MOSFET power output of 240W. Plus, safety features like Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling and the Push-To-Talk Button are also available. Finally, it includes a backup camera input and a rear USB input for charging and media playback. Rated 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, it's priced at $199.
Atoto F7 WE
The ATOTO F7 WE comes with a 7-inch HD IPS display and full touch panel, featuring both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The F7 WE doesn't compromise on features, as it includes six physical buttons and supports Bluetooth audio streaming as well as hands-free calling along with MirrorLink connectivity. For sound, it has a built-in amplifier delivering 4 x 45W max power or 4 x 24W RMS, ensuring high-quality audio output for an excellent driving experience. Plus, its backup camera on the rear adds an extra layer of safety and convenience.
Due to its compact size, it's compatible with most double DIN installation dash kits, making it a versatile option across car models. The bottom line is that it's affordable yet feature-packed, offering a modern and convenient way to upgrade your car's entertainment system. ATOTO's F7 WE comes at $99.99 on Amazon with an adequate rating of 4 out of 5.
Boss BCPA10
Another top contender on our list which is designed to amp up your car's entertainment system is the Boss BCPA10. It sports a 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen display, offering clear visuals at 800x480 resolution. Similar to its sibling BVCP9700A-C, it's compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through a wired USB connection. Additionally, built-in Bluetooth connectivity lets you make hands-free calls and stream audio effortlessly.
Plus, its audio features are top-notch, with three sets of preamp outputs and a 10-band equalizer for personalized sound settings and experience. It also supports various audio and video formats like MP3, WAV, AVI, MKV, and WMV, covering all — or at least most — of your multimedia needs. Other additions include a rear USB port, compatibility with steering wheel controls, and a powerful 80W x 4 max power output.
As a bonus, it even has a rear backup camera for added safety which becomes convenient, especially while parking the vehicle. You can snag it on Amazon for $274.99, and it's got a decent rating of 4.2 out of 5.
Atoto A6 PF
Atoto's Android Auto head units, particularly the A6 PF model, are highly sought after for their blend of features, compact design, and affordability. Unlike most in this list, this powerhouse packs a 7-inch QLED capacitive touchscreen display with an 8-core ARM Cortex A55 processor and Android 10.0 to handle daily tasks like streaming and navigation. It comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi for internet connectivity and allows for app downloads on the go.
As far as better sound is concerned, the A6 PF model uses a 45W RMS amplifier for boosted sound quality, complemented by a built-in FM/AM radio tuner for catching up on your favorite radio shows while driving. Additionally, features like reverse camera input, voice command support, and compatibility with third-party devices such as TPMS and OBD2 enhance its functionality and convenience.
Moreover, the A6 PF boasts wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, GPS tracking capabilities through the TrackHU app, and a variety of input and output options including reverse camera input, AUX audio/video input, and multiple USB slots. It is rated 4 out of 5 on Amazon, where it costs $160.
Boss BVCP9700A-C
The Boss BVCP9700A-C is a compact but powerful head unit with a 7-inch LCD touchscreen that's easy to use and the form factor fits most vehicles. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it simple to connect your phone. With built-in Bluetooth and dual USB inputs, you can make hands-free calls and stream music wirelessly. It even works with steering wheel controls for added convenience, so you can use those buttons to control media or maybe for hanging up calls.
In terms of safety, there's a rear camera input for easier reversing or for checking for obstacles behind. Music enthusiasts will appreciate the EQ and subwoofer control, along with three pairs of 2V preamp outputs for front, rear, and subwoofer. With up to 4x80W amplifier power, it delivers excellent sound quality. Plus, it supports various audio formats and media playback — including MP3, WAV, AVI — from USB and FM/AM. It's rated a solid 4.1 out of 5 on Amazon, where it has a price tag of $189.
JVC KW-M785BW
If the other Android Auto head units don't seem to impress you much, you can have a look at JVC KW-M785BT which sports a 6.8-inch touchscreen display with gesture control for safe and easy operation while driving. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wired and wirelessly — whatever way you prefer. Additional features like time alignment, sound response control, dual camera inputs, high-current USB charging, and compatibility with steering wheel controls make it a versatile and convenient choice for any vehicle.
Key specifications of the JVC KW-M785BW include a built-in Bluetooth that allows hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming, while an HDMI input enables phone mirroring and connection to other devices. It also gets a USB input for charging and playback of various audio formats including high-res WAV and FLAC, along with extensive sound tuning options like a 13-band EQ and time alignment. Plus, it has a MOSFET amplifier that delivers 22W RMS x 4 channels of clear and powerful sound, and it supports up to three cameras for enhanced visibility. You can grab it off Amazon for $399, and it's scoring big with a rating of 4.6 out of 5.
How we selected these Android head units
To choose the best pick for you, we researched Android Auto head units on Amazon with an average user rating of four or more out of five stars, all of which cost less than $500.
In addition, we identified options that included all relevant connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, aux input, and support for essential Android Auto apps. We also gave priority for head units with built-in amplifiers, equalizers, and support for various audio formats for superior sound quality on the go. Finally, we only included Android head units that came from reputable brands that offer regular software updates and reliable customer support.
To use this list, make sure you have an idea of the what dimensions will be compatible with your vehicle, and then compare prices to find a unit that best balances features and affordability within your budget.