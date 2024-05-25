10 Of The Highest Rated Android Auto Head Units For Your Car

Google first announced Android Auto at Google I/O in 2014, and a decade later, it remains a standout in the market. Over the years, it has evolved into a valuable addition packed with smart and useful functionalities, such as seamless navigation and support for third-party music apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. Of course, not every vehicle rolls out with an Android Auto unit built-in. That's where Android Auto head units come into play by adding contemporary features to your trusty ride.

When purchasing an Android Auto head unit, there are several things to keep in mind. First and foremost, ensure its compatibility with your car's make, model, and year because shelling out some hard-earned money only to find out that it isn't compatible may not be the situation you want. That said, you must look up screen size and resolution, which should fit your dashboard, and it must have a responsive touchscreen interface as it simplifies navigation while you are en route.

Once you have those details locked in, your ready to find the perfect Android Auto head unit for your car. To help you narrow down your search, we have compiled a list of some of the highest-rated Android Auto head units that will give your car a modern makeover. With these, your car will stand with all the bells and whistles of a modern ride, without the hefty price tag of purchasing a brand-new car pre-equipped with Android Auto on the dashboard.