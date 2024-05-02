10 New Cars That Still Don't Have Android Auto In 2024

Tesla has a reputation for doing things differently, and its commitment to being offbeat doesn't end with the in-car infotainment system. It might be the fact that the brand wants to offer consumers a cohesive Tesla-like experience right down to their music playback — or it could be a snub against both Apple and Google — but Teslas don't have Android Auto.

Tesla refuses to support Android Auto, instead using a closed system that doesn't include any third-party software. To accomplish this, Tesla uses various open-source software like Linux and Ubuntu to create what it labels a high-performance, highly secure system. However, Tesla is also open to others using its ideas, stating it has no plans to pursue lawsuits against those who use the software in good faith.

What does that mean for Tesla owners? Barring the use of a third-party app, Tesla drivers can only use the onboard infotainment system. The good news is that some companies have worked on third-party apps that connect Tesla owners to Android Auto, though they might be buggy and more of an at-your-own-risk move. Of course, if you're buying a Tesla in 2024, there are probably many other reasons for your purchase than Android Auto compatibility, so the technology package may not be a priority — but it's worth keeping in mind while you are comparing electric vehicles.