Why You Shouldn't Expect Tesla To Support Android Auto Any Time Soon

You've likely figured out by now that Tesla doesn't do anything normally. It's practically against the DNA of the company. Being helmed by none other than Elon Musk only adds to the wackiness. After all, this is the same company that lets you choose an aircraft-style yoke in place of a regular circular steering wheel.

That strangeness extends into the basic everyday user experience for a Tesla customer. If you've ever driven a Tesla (or this may already be evident if you own one), you've likely noticed that its infotainment system (the large screen in the middle of the dash) doesn't feature Android Auto when you plug your phone in, nor does it have Apple CarPlay for that matter. But don't worry, because you aren't doing anything wrong, and you don't need any updates or troubleshooting. It's working exactly as intended.

When you buy a Tesla, you are buying into Tesla's ecosystem and that very ecosystem precludes you from using Android Auto.