Why You Shouldn't Expect Tesla To Support Android Auto Any Time Soon
You've likely figured out by now that Tesla doesn't do anything normally. It's practically against the DNA of the company. Being helmed by none other than Elon Musk only adds to the wackiness. After all, this is the same company that lets you choose an aircraft-style yoke in place of a regular circular steering wheel.
That strangeness extends into the basic everyday user experience for a Tesla customer. If you've ever driven a Tesla (or this may already be evident if you own one), you've likely noticed that its infotainment system (the large screen in the middle of the dash) doesn't feature Android Auto when you plug your phone in, nor does it have Apple CarPlay for that matter. But don't worry, because you aren't doing anything wrong, and you don't need any updates or troubleshooting. It's working exactly as intended.
When you buy a Tesla, you are buying into Tesla's ecosystem and that very ecosystem precludes you from using Android Auto.
A more cohesive cockpit
Although Tesla has not outright said it's trying to pull one over on its customers by preventing them from using another infotainment operating system, it does anyway, but it's not to be difficult. It's more than likely because Tesla wants to maintain a cohesive user experience, even down to how you listen to music and use its navigation system. It's the same reason why Apple is so protective over its products. If it develops both the hardware and software, it can streamline the whole process of owning a Mac computer or iPhone.
Tesla isn't alone in this either. General Motors announced back in March that it was phasing out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its future cars. General Motors explained that its own software integrates better with the electric vehicle architecture. Porsche has gone the opposite direction, offering more EV-centric smartphone compatibility for its Taycan EV.
While it may just seem like a unique Tesla quirk, eschewing third party software for in-house solutions is fairly commonplace, albeit not as typical with software as ubiquitous as Android Auto.