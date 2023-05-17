Porsche Taycan Models Get Support For Apple Maps EV Routing
Recently, General Motors made the somewhat baffling decision to axe Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality from its future lineup of electric vehicles. The 2024 Chevy Blazer will be the first EV to lack the functionality, opting for GM's in-house infotainment system. Porsche, however, is doubling down and adding new Apple Maps-based features to its Taycan EVs by way of Apple Maps EV routing, according to a press release.
Most electric vehicles have an in-car way of navigating to electric vehicle chargers. The systems will find chargers on the way to work, during errands, or while driving around, and automatically suggest them. It will also suggest changes to the route depending on how much charge the vehicle's battery has. Porsche already has the Porsche Charging Planner, but the automaker wanted to add more options as "Apple Maps EV Routing offers more choice in configuring a journey," per the automaker. The EV hardware wars have been going on for a few years. Now, it looks like the EV software war is just heating up.
More choices for Taycan owners
Apple Maps has already been in cars for several years; it's a familiar and easy-to-use navigation system for millions of drivers, EV owners or not. Porsche Digital Inc's Managing Director Steffen Haug agrees, stating: "We've listened to our customers, and they appreciate flexibility. This integration with a product that they are already familiar with gives more options and confidence in how they use their Taycan, both in day-to-day activities and on longer road trips."
Tesla is notable for always using its own infotainment system right from the start, and now GM is developing its own system. With Porsche adding more Apple Maps and smartphone-based features, a definite line is forming between allowing open or closed systems for EVs. The future will tell whether or not software and hardware giants like Apple and Google take the crown for dashboard supremacy, or if the automakers will eke out a win when it comes to widespread adoption. The new Apple Maps EV routing feature is now available for anyone who has the newest version of the My Porsche app.