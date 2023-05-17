Porsche Taycan Models Get Support For Apple Maps EV Routing

Recently, General Motors made the somewhat baffling decision to axe Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality from its future lineup of electric vehicles. The 2024 Chevy Blazer will be the first EV to lack the functionality, opting for GM's in-house infotainment system. Porsche, however, is doubling down and adding new Apple Maps-based features to its Taycan EVs by way of Apple Maps EV routing, according to a press release.

Most electric vehicles have an in-car way of navigating to electric vehicle chargers. The systems will find chargers on the way to work, during errands, or while driving around, and automatically suggest them. It will also suggest changes to the route depending on how much charge the vehicle's battery has. Porsche already has the Porsche Charging Planner, but the automaker wanted to add more options as "Apple Maps EV Routing offers more choice in configuring a journey," per the automaker. The EV hardware wars have been going on for a few years. Now, it looks like the EV software war is just heating up.