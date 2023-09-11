Here's How You Can Use Android Auto To Control Your Smart Home

Sure, it's easy enough to switch a light on and off, but if you're properly connected, you could have specific lights come on when the need arises as you're driving home from work. You would need to have smart bulbs or smart plugs installed and your various lighting systems would need to be plugged in and powered up. You also likely would have needed to create a "scene" within your smart home system that grouped the lights together.

Where this can come in handy is while on the drive home, you know you have to bring in groceries through the garage and want to be able to see everything as you come in. By using Google Assistant, you could simply say "Bringing in groceries" and the lights in the garage, the hallway connected to your kitchen, and the kitchen lights will automatically turn on. As another example, as you're pulling out of the driveway to go to work, you might notice you left your bedroom lights on. With a connected phone and Google Assistant working through Android Auto, you could say "Turn off upstairs lights" and watch as they obediently turn off.

With the right setup, you'd also be able to dim lights, change light colors, and more, all from the car as you're pulling into the driveway.