Picking The Right Smart Plugs Matters, Here's Why

Once compatibility and size constraints have been determined, it's time to consider features. Energy monitoring can be an important step in lowering power bills. Smart plugs that are able to monitor consumption, typically daily, weekly, or monthly, will display the information on the smart plug's app.

Many consumers are surprised to learn that electronics still draw power even after being turned off, referred to as standby mode. Chargers for phones, laptops, and tablets that are perpetually plugged in can also waste energy.

According to the Department of Energy, these so-called "energy vampires" can add up to an extra $100-200 per year in utility bills. A smart plug with energy monitoring can identify the degree of energy-sucking that's occurring and allow users to set the offending devices on a timer, powering them down during the night, for example.

Speaking of timers, smart plugs have varying degrees of scheduling functionality which should be considered when making a purchase. Some plugs can schedule an appliance to turn on or off automatically each day or adjust the routine based on a particular day of the week. For example, if you sleep later on weekends, a coffeemaker can be scheduled to turn on later during those days.

A byproduct of scheduling is a function called "away mode" or similar, which turns lights and perhaps entertainment devices on randomly to simulate an occupied home, so burglars or other ne'er-do-well types won't realize that you're away on vacation.

Smart consumers will consider purchasing a multi-pack of smart plugs because like many other items, buying in bulk can save money. For example, this highly-rated four-pack from Govee sells for under $30.